ICAUR 03: The 1st Fully Electric Off-Road Capable SUV In Malaysia From RM119,800

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

iCAUR Malaysia today launched the iCAUR 03, its first model for the local market.

Positioned as Malaysia’s first fully electric off-road capable SUV, the C-segment model is set to pioneer the adventure BEV category by blending performance, safety, and versatility.

iCAUR Malaysia Vice President, Emily Lek, explained, “Defined by its core tenet — ‘Born to Play’ — every iCAUR model embodies intelligence, innovation, and interaction. These vehicles are an extension of oneself, crafted for explorers, trendsetters, and the young at heart.”

As the first global market to launch the brand, our preparation in Malaysia has been purposeful, energetic, and swift. Today, we go beyond introducing a new model; we are ready to prove our capability and define a new genre: the adventure EV. iCAUR Malaysia Vice President Emily Lek.

Measuring 4,406 mm in length, 1,910 mm in width, and 1,715 mm in height, with a generous 2,715 mm wheelbase, the iCAUR 03 combines purposeful design with everyday practicality.

Its i-BOX design language, angular lines, dynamic LED signatures, and imposing SUV stance make an immediate statement while hinting at its rugged capabilities.

Form meets function with short overhangs at both ends, delivering a 28-degree approach angle, a 32-degree departure angle, and gradeability of up to 55%.

At its core, the iCAUR 03 prioritises safety and engineering excellence. The SUV debuts the brand’s iCARE safety system, anchored by a first-in-segment aluminium body and monocoque chassis with anti-corrosion protection for up to 30 years.

The structure delivers 31,882 Nm of torsional rigidity — surpassing even modern sports cars.

This robust structure not only enhances crash protection, it also contributes to nimble handling.

Complementing it is a 4-layer IPX8 battery armour system, which integrates a high-temperature mica ceramic upper barrier and a 10 mm reinforced aluminium baseplate, ensuring reliable protection under both everyday and extreme conditions.

The iCAUR 03 is offered in two powertrain configurations to suit different driving needs.

The two-wheel drive (2WD) variant, featuring a rear axle motor, delivers 135 kW (184 PS) and 220 Nm of torque, while the rear-biased Intelligent Wheel Drive (iWD) version produces 205 kW (279 PS) and 385 Nm through a dual-motor setup.

At the core of its performance is a compact yet powerful 6-in-1 electric drive module—integrating the Motor Control Unit, Onboard Charger, and Converter—which delivers smooth, responsive power and control, whether navigating city streets or tackling muddy trails.

The 2WD model is equipped with a 65.7 kWh LFP battery, providing an NEDC-rated range of 426 km.

The iWD variant features a 69.8 kWh battery with up to 418 km of driving range (NEDC).

For charging, the iCAUR 03 supports 80 kW DC fast charging and 6.6 kW AC charging.

It also features a 3.2 kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) system, allowing customers to power electronic devices and appliances directly from the car.

Building on this capability, the iROAD system offers up to 10 selectable all-terrain drive modes, paired with a rigid H-arm multilink rear suspension that enhances durability and axle articulation.

Peace of mind comes from a comprehensive safety suite, which includes six airbags and the ADAS Level 2 advanced driver assistance package, offered as standard with the following features:

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Drive Away Info (DAI)

Front Collision Warning (FCW)

Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Blindspot Detection (BSD)

Door Opening Warning (DOW)

Alongside its performance and safety credentials, the iCAUR 03 delivers top-tier convenience features, including a 540-degree All View Monitor (AVM), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 50W wireless device charger and an NFC reader located on the driver’s side wing mirror.

Inside, the cockpit features a 15.6-inch Full HD central touchscreen powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor, complemented by an intuitive 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster for key driving information.

Seamless connectivity comes standard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a premium 12-speaker INFINITY audio system (available on the iWD variant) that delivers crisp, immersive entertainment.

The cabin ambience cocoons passengers in comfort, with ventilated and massage seats (iWD only) at the front, ventilated seats at the rear, and a versatile boot offering 450 litres of storage, expandable to 1,238 litres with the rear seats folded.

Additionally, the iCAUR 03 features a 40-litre auxiliary cargo box, affixed to the rear hatch for carrying smaller items.

Ownership is backed by comprehensive after-sales support for complete peace of mind. Buyers enjoy a 7-year or 150,000km vehicle warranty, alongside an 8-year or 160,000km battery and drive unit warranty.

Ensuring the best protection for their investment, iCAUR customers will also benefit from the iCARE Insurance Programme, developed in collaboration with Allianz General Insurance, Berjaya Sompo, AIG, Etiqa Takaful, Zurich, and Zurich Takaful.

This exclusive coverage goes beyond traditional protection to safeguard the EV Wallbox chargers and portable charging cables, complemented by unlimited towing services.

In addition, iCAUR Malaysia will also provide a battery replacement guarantee, offering a one-to-one replacement if the battery’s State of Health drops below 70%.

The iCAUR 03 is also offered with a hassle-free Wallbox installation package, provided through a partnership with EVC and Kineta for a standardised cost of RM1,388, borne by the customer.

While Malaysia’s EV market has recently seen aggressive discounting, iCAUR takes a different approach by focusing on long-term value and ownership benefits.

Initially estimated between RM145,000 and RM155,000, the iCAUR 03 was already recognised as delivering strong value.

To further address depreciation concerns and provide lasting peace of mind, iCAUR Malaysia has proactively reduced prices upfront — ensuring the iCAUR 03 is priced right from the very start.

The iCAUR 03 is available in five colours — Silver, Grey, White, Black, and the signature Aurora Green — and is priced at RM119,800 for the 2WD variant and RM129,800 for the iWD variant

For those seeking a bolder presence, the Black Phantom Edition can be specified for an additional RM20,000, featuring an exclusive exterior bodykit, matte-black finish, roof rack platform, and side ladder.

As part of an exclusive Early Bird Package, applicable for all bookings made by 17 September, iCAUR Malaysia will introduce Malaysia’s first industry-exclusive ownership benefit — one year of unlimited charging via the JomCharge network (including authorised roaming partners) with Auto Charge functionality.

Complementing this is a lifestyle package worth RM3,000, featuring merchandise and vouchers from Starbucks, JD Sports, Sunway Lagoon, and Touch ‘n Go.

To further enhance convenience, customers will receive a complimentary Wallbox charger valued at RM3,400.

Initially available as a fully built-up (CBU) import, local assembly of the iCAUR 03 will commence in January 2026 at the Chery Corporate Malaysia, Shah Alam plant, where it will join production alongside OMODA I JAECOO Malaysia models.

In tandem with the launch, iCAUR Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to exceptional customer experiences, announcing plans for up to 18 points of sale and nine fully fledged iCAUR service centres nationwide by September.

This includes planned openings in Sabah and Sarawak within Q4 2025.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.