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A luxury senior living residence directly above Sunway Medical Centre in Bandar Sunway is moving to nearly double its room capacity after reaching about 80 per cent occupancy, even as management points to a shortage of skilled caregivers across Malaysia.

Sunway Sanctuary, which occupies Levels 15 to 30 of Tower D at the private hospital complex, currently operates 235 serviced suites for retirees aged 55 and above.

General Manager Doris Chin stated in an interview that occupancy rose 15 per cent year-on-year, prompting plans to add seven floors to expand total inventory to 456 rooms.

Launched in June 2023 by Sunway Healthcare Group, the facility sits atop a major hospital, allowing medical personnel to respond to residential emergencies. It also houses 28 rooms dedicated to postnatal confinement care alongside independent and assisted living suites.

To fill unallocated rooms, the property is listed on major travel platforms—including Booking.com, Agoda, and Trip.com—under the name Sunway Sanctuary – Seniors Hotel & Residences.

The dual-use arrangement has placed holidaymakers, business travellers, and medical tourists inside the same dining halls and leisure facilities as long-term elderly residents.

Verified online reviews reflect mixed reactions from short-term visitors: while guests rated cleanliness and proximity to the hospital highly, one traveller noted on a booking listing that hotel guests mix with elderly residents at breakfast.

High Monthly Rates Meet Workforce Constraints

Monthly residential packages start at RM8,800 per person for independent living and RM13,300 per month for assisted living units equipped with acoustic fall-detection sensors and vital-sign monitoring. Short-term hotel stays are listed at around RM539 per night.

By comparison, standard residential retirement homes in Malaysia typically charge between RM800 and RM4,000 per month.

Despite rising demand from local families and retirees from Singapore and Hong Kong, Chin noted that a lack of professional caregivers remains a primary obstacle to sector expansion.

She added that targeted tax incentives, sustainable financing, and regulatory support are required to sustain private investment as Malaysia approaches ageing-nation status by 2030.

Hospital Integration and Active Ageing Programmes Carve Out a Niche

While monthly fees sit well above conventional eldercare facilities, industry analysts and management attribute demand to direct integration with Malaysia’s largest private quaternary hospital.

Unlike standalone retirement villages or nursing homes, residents have immediate lift access to more than 60 medical specialities, on-site traditional Chinese medicine consultations, and transitional post-hospital discharge recovery care.

The facility also centres on community programming rather than passive institutional care, linked via canopied walkways to retail, dining, and performing arts venues within Sunway City.

In October, the residence marked the International Day of Older Persons with a Shanghai-themed cultural event featuring traditional fan-making, mung bean cake workshops, tea tasting, and a dinner buffet.

Chin said during the event that holistic senior living requires support for physical fitness, social connections, and continued learning so older adults can live actively, independently, and with purpose as Malaysia transitions into an ageing society.

Ageing Demographics, Tax Breaks, and Nationwide Expansion Plans

The expansion comes as Malaysia’s demographic profile shifts rapidly.

Official statistics show Malaysians aged 65 and above reached 8.4 per cent of the population in 2026, with national projections placing the country on track to become an aged nation—where at least 14 per cent of citizens are 65 or older—by 2048.

To ease eldercare costs for households, Putrajaya introduced targeted fiscal measures under Budget 2027, reducing the service tax rate for elderly care services from eight to six per cent starting 1 January 2027 alongside a full service tax exemption on annual care fees up to RM96,000 per person.

Against this backdrop, parent company Sunway Healthcare Holdings—which launched its Main Market initial public offering in early 2026—has outlined plans to replicate its integrated senior living model in Kota Damansara, Ipoh, and Iskandar Puteri.

Industry observers note that such hospital-linked developments are gradually reshaping traditional Asian perceptions of institutional eldercare, positioning assisted living as a proactive lifestyle choice amid shrinking family sizes and dual-income households.

Age-Friendly Suite Design and 100,000 Square Feet of Wellness Facilities

The residence houses 235 fully furnished suites across three residential categories: studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 406 to 1,028 square feet.

The interiors were designed specifically for senior accessibility while retaining a contemporary hotel-style aesthetic.

Each unit includes wheelchair-friendly corridors, step-free, slip-resistant flooring, ergonomic grab bars, walk-in showers with built-in seating, and accessible kitchenettes, along with automated acoustic fall-detection sensors and emergency call systems linked to on-floor care stations.

Across Levels 15 and 16, residents and guests have access to 100,000 square feet of dedicated lifestyle, fitness, and medical-wellness facilities.

These include a heated saltwater infinity swimming pool, a physiotherapy and rehabilitation gym, a traditional Chinese medicine clinic, a yoga deck, a karaoke lounge, a mini cinema, a billiards room, a library, and all-day dining venues.

READ MORE: Sunway Medical Centre Jumps 87 Spots To #226 Globally In Hospital Rankings

All photos by the writer.

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