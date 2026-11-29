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Newly opened 118 Mall has unveiled its inaugural year-end festive installation, featuring a 15,000-square-foot showcase and Malaysia’s largest LEGO Christmas activation to date.

Running from 19 November to 27 December, the display occupies The Atmosphere on Level 4 beneath the mall’s 88-metre sky-lit dome, which transitions from natural daylight to LED illumination after dusk.

PNB Merdeka Ventures Chief Executive Officer Datuk Izwan Ibrahim stated during the media launch that the installation was designed to offer families a celebratory experience following the mall’s opening on 1 November.

The launch event also featured a carol performance by an 85-member choir from The Philharmonic Society of Selangor.

The main concourse, titled The Living Storybook, leads visitors through oversized book portals, a canopy walkway, and a giant book staircase into an enchanted forest setting featuring a Santa sleigh and a 40-foot wishing tree.

Weekend activities include craft workshops using repurposed materials on 5 and 6 December at 4pm, alongside Santa and Santarina meet-and-greet sessions at 3pm.

Malaysia’s Largest LEGO Christmas Activation

In partnership with The LEGO Group, the mall is hosting the 5,769-square-foot LEGO Santa’s Toy Factory.

Visitors receive a personalised mission badge to complete four interactive stations:

Team Photo: Selecting a minifigure character to receive a custom ID card.

Selecting a minifigure character to receive a custom ID card. Snowman’s Gift Racer: Building and racing mini LEGO sleighs down a ramp.

Building and racing mini LEGO sleighs down a ramp. Gingerbread’s Bakery: Decorating cookie designs with LEGO bricks.

Decorating cookie designs with LEGO bricks. Santa’s Sorting Station: Guiding bricks down chutes into colour-matched bins.

Participants who collect stamps across the stations can redeem rewards on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

Children aged four to 12 receive either a Holiday Ornament Cataclaws or 30692 Christmas Chimney Fun with Santa Make & Take set, while visitors aged 13 and above receive a LEGO voucher.

LEGO Santa and LEGO Reindeer mascots appear every weekend, as well as on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, at 1pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 8pm.

Shoppers with a LEGO retail receipt can also join a gift-launcher session at 1.15pm and 8.15pm on those dates, with 50 gifts released per session.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of RM500 across up to three same-day receipts can redeem an exclusive LEGO gift set, while Maybank cardholders and Maybank Scan & Pay users qualify at a lower spend tier of RM400.

All photos by the writer.

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