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Christmas is a time to catch up with loved ones, enjoy old traditions and make new memories. This year, Sunway Malls is bringing back the festive spirit with ‘Timeless Christmas’, running at participating malls from November 2026 to January 2027.

At Sunway Pyramid, the celebration starts with a grand cuckoo clock at the LG2 Blue Concourse, decked out in tartan ribbons and Christmas ornaments.

“Christmas has always had a special way of bringing people together. It’s the people we share these moments with who make Christmas so meaningful. Through ‘Timeless Christmas’, we hope to bring back that familiar sense of wonder and give people more reasons to spend time together,” said HC Chan, Group Managing Director of Sunway Malls.

Here’s what’s happening at participating Sunway Malls.

A Christmas wonderland at Sunway Pyramid

(Sunway Malls)

Running from 20 November 2026 to 3 January 2027, Sunway Pyramid’s ‘Timeless Christmas’ brings a classic Christmas setting to the mall.

The centrepiece is a grand cuckoo clock at the LG2 Blue Concourse, surrounded by tartan ribbons, florals and cardinal birds. The cuckoo bird appears every hour, so you can catch it while exploring the festive decorations.

There are also plenty of activities to add to your Christmas plans:

Snap a festive photo: Drop by the Timeless Photobooth at the LG2 Blue Concourse.

Drop by the Timeless Photobooth at the LG2 Blue Concourse. Send a Christmas card: Sunway Super App members can enjoy complimentary card customisation and mailing services by Pos Malaysia at the LG2 Blue Concourse.

Sunway Super App members can enjoy complimentary card customisation and mailing services by Pos Malaysia at the LG2 Blue Concourse. Catch some snowfall: The outdoor snow experience takes place at the Ground Floor Orange Entrance on selected dates in December.

The outdoor snow experience takes place at the Ground Floor Orange Entrance on selected dates in December. Meet Santa and Santarina: Look out for their walkabouts in December, along with Santa appearances and festive performances at Sunway Pyramid Ice.

Christmas Gifts, Stamps And Shopping Rewards

(Sunway Malls)

If you’re planning to do some Christmas shopping, Sunway Pyramid has a few festive redemptions lined up too.

Shoppers can redeem the following gifts with qualifying purchases:

Pos Malaysia Personalised SetemKu: Spend RM600 across two same-day receipts, or RM500 for UOB Cardmembers, to redeem special-edition Leo & Leona Christmas stamps.

Spend RM600 across two same-day receipts, or RM500 for UOB Cardmembers, to redeem special-edition Leo & Leona Christmas stamps. Love Maya Ocean Holiday Set: Spend RM2,000 across four same-day receipts, or RM1,900 for UOB Cardmembers.

Spend RM2,000 across four same-day receipts, or RM1,900 for UOB Cardmembers. Lancôme Holiday Blind Box Set: Spend RM8,000 across four same-day receipts, or RM7,900 for UOB Cardmembers.

Spend RM8,000 across four same-day receipts, or RM7,900 for UOB Cardmembers. Cookiecrumbs Jingle Bites Set: Spend RM150 in a single same-day receipt at participating outlets in Oasis, Terrace or Sunway Pyramid West.

The Cookiecrumbs set can also be redeemed alongside one of the other redemption gifts, subject to terms and conditions.

More Festive Fun, With A Little Giving Back

There’s more to the celebration than decorations and shopping.

BYD is offering complimentary Christmas gift wrapping at its counter at the GF Oasis Lobby. For every gift wrapped, BYD Malaysia will donate RM1 to two children’s homes.

(Sunway Malls)

Shoppers can also earn five times the usual Sunway Super App points by recycling paper and cartons at the ReCircle Hub in the B1 Orange Zone from 11 to 27 December.

For those who enjoy a little festive entertainment, Sunway Pyramid will also host Christmas ballet and ice-skating performances, a concert by M KCULTURE, and appearances by Leo and Leona on Ice.

Christmas Celebrations At Other Sunway Malls

Other Sunway Malls are joining the festivities too, with carolling, performances, workshops and Santa appearances at Sunway Velocity, Sunway Putra, Sunway Carnival and Sunway 163.

Sunway Square Mall will have festive performances and a POP MART Twinkle Twinkle Christmas tree, while Sunway Giza Mall hosts a Christmas bazaar. Sunway Kluang and Sunway Wangsa malls are also planning family activities and workshops.

Meanwhile, Sunway Big Box Retail Park and Sunway Citrine Hub will bring in Sanrio Hapidanbui-themed activities, bazaars and festive performances.

For more information on ‘Timeless Christmas’ activities and rewards, visit Sunway Malls’ website. Terms and conditions apply.

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