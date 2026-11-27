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The last weekend of November is stacked, and your calendar is about to get very busy. Whether you’re after vintage finds, a cosy live gig, a tabletop game night, or matcha with a slice of cake, the Klang Valley has you covered.

Looking to meet new people? There’s a singles dinner and a mahjong social for that too. So here’s your cheat sheet to making the most of the last weekend of November. Scroll on, pick your plan, and go have fun!

Gifts of Wonder | 23 Nov-6 Dec | Sunway Pyramid | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The magic is back! Gifts of Wonder returns to Sunway Pyramid with luxury beauty must-haves and exclusive holiday collections from Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estée Lauder, and more. Shop for yourself or find the perfect gift for someone special.

READ MORE: Build Your Own Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar At Sunway Pyramid’s Gifts Of Wonder

Coffee & Cake | 27-28 Nov | PARC Subang Jaya | 1pm onwards | RM55/pax

Calling all coffee lovers and sweet tooths! PARC Subang Jaya is playing host to the Coffee & Cake Mini Festival, a weekend dedicated to good brews, indulgent treats and good company. Sip your way through freshly made cups, treat yourself to a slice (or two) of something delicious, and soak up the cosy, feel-good vibes with your favourite people.

Matcha fans have something to look forward to as well, with Ruang Ijau joining in for a Cake & Matcha Gathering. If this event resonates with you, head over to CloudJoi to get your ticket.

Perfectly Imperfect RIUH | 27-29 Nov | Publika | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Local brands are clearing the way for new beginnings, which means you can score some seriously good finds, snag exclusive deals, and maybe even discover your next favourite thing at Perfectly Imperfect RIUH. There’s good food, music, and creative activities to enjoy too, plus plenty of reasons to lepak with the RIUH community. Bring your friends and make a day of it.

Sunny Side Up Christmas Market | 27-29 Nov | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Christmas shopping just got a whole lot more fun! The Sunny Side Up Christmas Market is back at GMBB for three days of merry vibes, bringing together a lovely mix of local lifestyle brands all under one roof. Browse the stalls for thoughtful gifts to tick off your Christmas list, and don’t forget to treat yourself while you’re at it (you deserve it). It’s the perfect way to support local, soak up the festive spirit, and make a day of it with your favourite people.

Douhuainks Christmas Workshop | 27–29 Nov | GMBB | 11am–8pm | Walk-in (pay-per-design)

Looking for a festive activity that’s a little different? Drop by the Douhuainks Christmas Workshop, where guest Jagua artist Kah Tiin is joining in to spread some holiday cheer. Come say hi, browse the designs, and get a temporary tattoo with a seasonal touch. It’s a fun, low-commitment way to get into the Christmas spirit, whether you’re a tattoo lover or just curious.

MAA.KET Vol 6 | 27-29 Nov | Heritage Valley KL | 12pm till late | Free entry

Calling all thrifters, style seekers and good-vibes chasers! MAA.KET returns to Heritage Valley KL for its sixth edition, and it’s shaping up to be the weekend’s ultimate hangout. Dig through vintage racks, shop local labels, and score first dibs on preloved pieces from your favourite artists and influencers.

Come Saturday, 28 Nov, things heat up with a 1-on-1 Open Style Battle, followed by an Amapiano Night that’ll keep you dancing till late. Even better, free hair styling is up for grabs all three days (first come, first served, so pull up early!).

Harry Potter ParkCity Lights Festival | 27 Nov 2026 – 3 Jan 2027 | Waterfront Desa ParkCity | Lights on from 7pm | Free public event

Step into the wizarding world at Waterfront Desa ParkCity, where Harry Potter-themed light displays transform the evening into a glowing backdrop for photos.

READ MORE: Lumos! The Waterfront Desa ParkCity Gets A Harry Potter Glow-Up This Friday

Jingle & Mingle 2026 | 28 Nov | Attable | 6.30pm-10pm | Ticketed event

Single this Christmas and ready to turn over a new leaf before 2027? Join YIQI × ATTable for Jingle & Mingle, a cosy singles dinner night for ages 26 and up, set in a romantic dining venue in Kuala Lumpur. Expect good food, playful icebreaker activities and plenty of laughter, all designed to help you meet new people without the awkward small talk.

Come as strangers and leave with new possibilities, whether that’s a new friend or someone special to ring in the new year with. With only 30 seats up for grabs, this one’s an intimate affair, so don’t wait for love to find you. WhatsApp Ms AY at 017-5158945 to reserve your seat.

Ruang Temu with The Impatient Sisters | 28 Nov | Five Arts Centre, GMBB | 8.30pm | Ticketed entry

Ready for a cosy night of music that feels like hanging out in a friend’s living room? Five Arts Centre is launching Ruang Temu, a new series that puts local independent artists in the spotlight, and the first act is Malaysian indie folk trio The Impatient Sisters. Settle in for an unhurried, up-close set of lyrical songs and stories, with the sisters’ signature harmonies leading the way. Remember to get tickets on CloudJoi.

Mahjong Socials | 28 Nov | General Store, Kuchai Lama | 6pm-8pm, 8.30pm-10.30pm | RM50/pax

Mahjong night, but make it retro-chic! Head to General Store in Kuchai Lama, one of the most vibey cafés around, for a social evening of Malaysian 3-player mahjong. Whether you’re a seasoned player or have never touched a tile, you’re in good hands, as friendly coaches will be on hand to guide beginners through the game. Choose from two sessions, 6pm to 8pm or 8.30pm to 10.30pm, with a drink included in your RM50 ticket. Seats are limited, so don’t forget to fill in your details on this Google Form.

KL East Picnic Market: Bukit Tabur Edition | 28–29 Nov | KL East Sales Gallery | 9am–6pm | Free public event

Pack a picnic mat and head to the foothills of Bukit Tabur for the KL East Picnic Market: Bukit Tabur Edition, a laid-back, family-friendly day out with local coffee and food. Browse more than 20 food and lifestyle booths, and complete a stamp card to receive an RM30 market voucher. For something creative, drop by the free, hands-on Geo Terrarium & Quartz Digging Workshop.

Snakes and Cleavers | 29 Nov | Play Play Asia, GMBB | 1pm-4pm | Ticketed event

Calling all adventurers, dice lovers, and curious first-timers! Here’s your chance to dive into Kala Mandala’s latest tabletop RPG adventure, Snakes and Cleavers, before it hits overseas shelves.

The session is led by Dungeon Mother Kir and GM Shufitri, with Shufitri running his table in BM for those who’d love to roll, role-play, and laugh along in a language that feels like home.

Never played before? No worries, beginners are totally welcome. Grab a seat, gather your party, and get ready for a game night with a difference. Remember to sign up by filling out this Google Form.

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