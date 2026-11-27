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Malaysian batik has found a new home in an unexpected place: a contemporary teahouse.

CHAGEE officially opened its first-ever batik-inspired Concept Store in Malaysia at 118 Mall in Kuala Lumpur on 27 November, bringing together traditional Malaysian craftsmanship and modern tea culture.

Located on the ground floor of the shopping mall beneath Merdeka 118, the store was developed in collaboration with local modern menswear and batik label Kapten Batik.

Built around the theme A Cup of Tea, A Piece of Batik, A Thousand Possibilities (Secawan Teh, Sehelai Batik, Seribu Kemungkinan), the concept celebrates two familiar parts of everyday Malaysian life: tea and batik.

Batik Takes Centre Stage In CHAGEE’s New Store

Rather than simply using batik as decoration, CHAGEE and Kapten Batik have incorporated the traditional art form into the store’s overall architecture and interior design.

One of the first things visitors will notice is an exterior feature wall displaying 13 different batik fabrics, featuring Malaysian symbols such as the hibiscus, rafflesia and Mount Kinabalu.

The entrance also features a custom laser-cut design inspired by traditional batik stamps, with layered carvings that give it a three-dimensional appearance.

Inside, the batik influence continues through custom-designed ceiling lampshades, hand-knotted decorations inspired by traditional batik-making techniques, and fabrics suspended from the ceiling.

Other design elements include an open alcove resembling the steps of a traditional Malaysian home, louvre-style window walls and punkah ceiling fans.

CHAGEE Malaysia General Manager Eason Fang said the collaboration was built around a shared appreciation for preserving cultural heritage while making it relevant to modern lifestyles.

The store also features an interactive screen where visitors can learn more about the craftsmanship behind both tea and batik.

Limited-Edition Batik Merchandise Coming Too

The collaboration extends beyond the store’s interior, with bespoke floral batik designs making their way onto a limited-edition collection of co-branded merchandise.

The CHAGEE x Kapten Batik collection includes a fridge magnet and phone holder, both featuring specially created floral motifs.

The merchandise will first be available at the new 118 Mall outlet before reaching 59 other selected CHAGEE outlets nationwide from 4 December 2026.

CHAGEE Brings Its Tea And Coffee Fusion Series To 118 Mall

Visitors can also get their hands on CHAGEE’s recently launched Tea x Coffee Fusion series, which takes inspiration from Malaysia’s familiar cham culture.

The collection marks a global first for the brand, combining the flavours of tea and coffee in five different drinks:

Coffee Cloud Hojicha Milk Tea

Coffee Cloud Peach Oolong Brewed Tea

Coff-Tea Jasmine Green Pure

Coff-Tea Da Hong Pao Latte

Coff-Tea Vanilla Da Hong Pao Latte

The drinks combine CHAGEE’s whole-leaf teas with coffee flavours, offering something familiar for coffee lovers who might want to explore tea.

Here’s Where To Find The New CHAGEE Outlet

Open daily from 10am to 10pm, the new CHAGEE Concept Store is located at Unit G-19, Ground Floor, 118 Mall, Kuala Lumpur.

To celebrate its opening, CHAGEE is also bringing back its Tear & Win promotion from 27 to 29 November 2026, exclusively at the 118 Mall outlet.

Customers ordering selected drinks through the CHAGEE app or via walk-in pick-up can participate for a chance to win discount vouchers and other exclusive prizes.

CHAGEE first entered the Malaysian market in 2019, with its outlets having been halal-certified since 2023. The brand also says new menu items in Malaysia undergo JAKIM’s halal application process.

Customers can check the halal status of individual outlets through JAKIM’s official halal directory at halal.gov.my.

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