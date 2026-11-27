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Ever dreamed of building your very own beauty advent calendar? From 23 November to 6 December, Gifts of Wonder is back at LG2 Orange Concourse, Sunway Pyramid, bringing a festive celebration of beauty, discovery, and the joy of giving.

Browse luxury beauty finds and exclusive holiday collections from Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estée Lauder, Jo Malone London, La Mer, M·A·C, and Tom Ford Beauty, all under one roof. You can also book a personalised consultation to find the pieces that suit you best.

Here’s what to look forward to:

Start at Bobbi Brown, where a Standout Eye service will get your look holiday-ready. Then test your luck at the Plinko board for a shot at winning some prizes.

Next, swing by Clinique to see how hydrated your skin really is, and give the Gashapon a spin for a little surprise.

At Estée Lauder, a quick Estée Lab Skin Scan gives you a tech-led peek at your skin, and the brand’s must-have holiday gift sets make browsing a joy.

Fragrance lovers, Jo Malone London is calling your name. Seal your gift with a personal wax stamp, take a playful swing at Welly Wanging for a surprise, and sniff out the two new holiday scents: Vanilla Scotch Cologne and Tangerine & Honey Cologne.

Over at La Mer, give your lips some love with a Lip Treatment and Treatment Lotion service.

If colour is your thing, M·A·C is your stop. Mix and match your very own Signature Lip Combo, then see how much you know with the M·A·C Quiz.

Free on the weekend? Tom Ford Beauty’s Makeup and Fragrance Masterclass is the perfect way to round off your visit.

Gifts of Wonder will be at the Orange Concourse in Sunway Pyramid until 6 December. Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

Jo Malone London’s new holiday fragrances. Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

Tom Ford Beauty gift sets. Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

Tom Ford fragrance gift sets. Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

MAC cosmetics. Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

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