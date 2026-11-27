Build Your Own Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar At Sunway Pyramid’s Gifts Of Wonder
Happening only once every two years in Southeast Asia, the seven-brand festive showcase lets shoppers mix and match holiday sets from Jo Malone London, Tom Ford Beauty, La Mer, and more—complete with free masterclasses and prize games until 6 December.
Credit: Adeline Leong/TRP
In Brief
- Gifts of Wonder returns to LG2 Orange Concourse, Sunway Pyramid, from 23 November to 6 December, celebrating beauty, discovery, and the joy of giving.
- Browse luxury finds and holiday collections from Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estée Lauder, Jo Malone London, La Mer, M·A·C, and Tom Ford Beauty.
- Enjoy fun activities like skin scans, Plinko, wax stamping, and quizzes, plus a weekend Tom Ford Beauty masterclass to round off your visit.