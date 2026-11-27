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Malaysia may be tropical, but Avenue K Shopping Mall is doing its best to give KL a white Christmas.

This festive season, free artificial snow will fall outside the mall along Jalan Ampang—directly opposite Suria KLCC—from 26 November to 26 December.

Each snowfall session lasts 15 minutes. Here is the schedule:

Thursdays and Sundays: 7.45pm to 8pm

7.45pm to 8pm Fridays, Saturdays, and public holidays: 7.45pm to 8pm, and 8.30pm to 8.45pm

7.45pm to 8pm, and 8.30pm to 8.45pm Additional show (24 Dec): 7.45pm to 8pm

Weekends and public holidays tend to draw large crowds, so arrive early to grab a good spot for photos.

Soap Bubbles, Tropical Heat, and KL’s Fake-Snow Tradition

If you’re wondering how snow survives KL’s 30°C evening humidity, it’s not frozen water. Like most tropical snowfall events, the effect uses commercial snow machines that blow evaporative, water-and-surfactant foam—essentially a mild, biodegradable soap-bubble mixture aerated into tiny, lightweight white flakes.

They drift down like real snow for photos and evaporate shortly after landing, though visitors should expect a slight soapy residue if they stand right under the blowers.

This isn’t the first time foam “snow” has appeared in Malaysia either. Avenue K’s annual AK Snow Event has become a recurring year-end crowd-puller over the past few years, while other major shopping spots like Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Sunway Pyramid have also staged similar outdoor foam snowfalls during the holidays.

For visitors looking for actual sub-zero temperatures and real ice crystals, indoor attractions like i-City’s SnoWalk in Shah Alam remain the go-to option.

For the latest updates, check out Avenue K’s Facebook and Instagram (@avenuekmy).

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