A White Christmas In KL? Avenue K Brings The Snow
Avenue K Shopping Mall is bringing wintry magic to Jalan Ampang with free 15-minute artificial snow shows running from 26 November to 26 December—plus extra shows on public holidays and Christmas Eve.
Credit: Places Malaysia/FB & KL Foodie/FB
In Brief
- Avenue K brings free artificial snow along Jalan Ampang, opposite Suria KLCC, from 26 November to 26 December.
- Each 15-minute snowfall runs at 7.45pm, with extra 8.30pm shows on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays. Arrive early for photos.
- The snow is actually biodegradable soap-bubble foam that evaporates quickly, so expect a slight soapy residue if you stand under the blowers.