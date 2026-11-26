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A viral Facebook post circulating recently about an 18-year-old Johor student scoring 10As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination is a repost of a verified news report from seven months earlier.

The social media post summarises the background of Tey Chu Xin, a student from SMK Chaah in Segamat, whose SPM 2025 results were originally released in April.

While the post combines original family photographs with an AI-smoothed foreground portrait, local reports confirm the underlying biographical details.

According to original April interviews, Tey lived in a half-brick, half-wood house in Chaah New Village with her parents, younger sister, and 86-year-old grandfather.

Her parents, Tey Tian Hing and Chong Chew Ngoh, earned approximately RM1,700 to RM1,800 per month collecting recyclables, tending orchards, and taking seasonal fruit-picking jobs.

During the March 2023 Johor floods, floodwaters damaged the household washing machine.

Without air-conditioning, a water heater, or a replacement washing machine, Tey and her mother hand-washed the family’s laundry for over two years, keeping monthly electricity bills between RM20 and RM30, rising to roughly RM50 during late-night exam revision periods.

Part-Time Work and Exam Results

Tey achieved 10As in SPM 2025, comprising 4A+, 5A, and 1A-, including A+ grades in Additional Mathematics, Mathematics, History, and Moral Studies, alongside an A- in Chinese Language.

She stated that she adopted a schedule of waking at 2 AM or 3 AM to complete past-year papers after her Form 4 Additional Mathematics grade dropped from a B to a D.

To cover monthly tuition fees of around RM400 alongside government cash aid, Tey took a part-time restaurant job—taking orders, wiping tables, sweeping floors, and serving food—immediately after completing her final SPM paper in December, 2025.

Upon receiving her results, she wanted to share the achievement with her late paternal grandmother, who had passed away the previous year.

After the April reports, community representatives gifted her a laptop and smartwatch; the Chaah Hokkien Association awarded an education grant; and the Johor Electrical Appliances Dealers Association donated a new washing machine and a RM5,000 study grant in May.

READ MORE: Parents Order SPM Retakes Despite 4 As: Student’s Engineering Dreams Hit Family Roadblock

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