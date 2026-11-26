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From spreading the cost of larger purchases to covering unexpected bills, consumers in Malaysia are turning to buy now, pay later (BNPL) services for more flexibility in managing expenses. In the second annual Fikir Sekarang, Bayar Kemudian survey by SPayLater and the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), over 70% of surveyed BNPL users identified it as their only credit option – up 15 percentage points from 2025.

“We’re seeing a broader shift in how Malaysians engage with credit, one where BNPL is increasingly filling a gap traditional credit hasn’t reached. With rising adoption, our focus is on ensuring this growth is matched by financial literacy, so that access to credit continues to be paired with the understanding to use it well.

Encouragingly, we have found no bankruptcy cases citing BNPL as a primary cause, but we believe credit access needs to be bolstered by building foundational financial habits and a resilient credit landscape for Malaysians,” said Nirmala M. Supramaniam, Head of Household Financial Education, AKPK.

Greater Payment Flexibility and Confidence with Credit

Access to credit can offer more flexibility in covering everyday expenses. The survey found that 74% of BNPL users view credit as a day-to-day necessity, raising concerns about stagnant incomes and economic uncertainty impacting their ability to cover expenses as they arise.

Scheduled instalments can also help ease pressure on a household’s immediate budget by spreading costs over smaller, more manageable payments. More than 40% of respondents use SPayLater instalments for budgeting purposes, relying on it to pace cash flow on big-ticket purchases. Others use them to cover urgent essential costs such as vehicle repairs and home appliance replacements.

For many users, BNPL’s structured repayment plans have become a tool that brings a sense of predictability to otherwise unpredictable expenses. BNPL’s structured, non-compounding repayment approach is also reflected in how users manage their monthly repayments.

According to the Suruhanjaya Kredit Pengguna, Malaysia’s BNPL overdue rate stood at 3.3% in H1 2026, compared with 3.9% total overdue rate for credit cards as of June 2026, as reported by Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monthly Highlights and Statistics (Table 1.30).

The survey also found that 94% of users feel relieved to have BNPL as a flexible line of credit, with the structured repayments helping them stay on top of their spending.

“SPayLater is often a first point of exposure to credit for many of our users. We believe in emphasising on clarity and structure, prioritising visible upfront repayment terms and monthly breakdowns.

By providing transparent payment terms, financial tools can serve a dual purpose by helping users learn how budgeting and other financial concepts work in practice, while being a stepping stone towards managing more complex credit products later in their financial journey,” said Alain Yee, Head of ShopeePay Malaysia.

Regulatory Awareness, Safety and Financial Literacy

As BNPL adoption and accessibility grows, Malaysia’s credit regulations will also evolve. More Malaysians are showing growing fluency in the financial concepts driving their credit decisions while using BNPL services. When asked about credit scoring, 7 out of 10 users said they understand the concept and its impacts. Encouragingly, 98% indicated that they use BNPL responsibly, suggesting broad confidence in their own credit habits.

Respondents also saw potential value in having their BNPL repayments reflected in their credit history, with 70% believing their BNPL usage will positively impact their credit assessments. For consumers with limited access to traditional credit, this could offer a way to build a financial track record.

Trust and digital safety are important considerations for users using digital credit. 88% of respondents feel secure utilising SPayLater, crediting the platform’s emphasis on user protections and fraud mitigation.

Year to date, over 3,300 SPayLater users have received financial relief and repayment assistance in times of unexpected hardships. Going beyond industry norms, these measures include waiving the outstanding balances of deceased users to ensure their next of kin are spared of any financial burden.

About the survey

Conducted jointly by SPayLater and AKPK between June and July 2026, the ‘Fikir Sekarang, Bayar Kemudian’ survey polled 18,100 SPayLater users across all 14 states in Malaysia. Respondents spanned three primary age groups: 18–30 (20.2%), 31–40 (43.7%), and 41 and above (36.0%). By income, 18.0% earned RM2,000 and below, 79.3% earned RM5,000 and below, and 12.7% earned above RM6,000.

SPayLater’s ‘Fikir Sekarang, Bayar Kemudian’ aims to encourage mindful BNPL usage by promoting better financial habits and effective usage of SPayLater. Through educating users on best practices and shedding light on the why and how Malaysians choose to Buy Now Pay Later, SPayLater wants you to Fikir Sekarang, before you Bayar Kemudian.

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