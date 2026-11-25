Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A sponsored Malaysian food video featuring Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung visiting an unnamed senior figure in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, omits a central detail: the host establishment is owned by veteran TVB comedy actor Liu Wai-hung, known to audiences as “Ah Chan.”

Social media page MyEatKaki published the promotional clip alongside local food content creator Joseph.

The post states that Yeung visited a senior identified via automated translation as “Gan Ge” to sample dishes and learn private recipes ahead of the 2027 Lunar New Year.

In reality, the venue—Xing Cantonese Cuisine—is a four-storey, 15,000-square-foot dining complex co-opened in July 2025 by 69-year-old Liu and Malaysian investor Datuk Tham Wing Sum.

Liu, who rose to fame in the 1979 TVB drama The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, relocated to Kuala Lumpur after years in organic farming in Guangdong, China.

The clip captures a meeting between two former TVB actors who have both entered the Klang Valley food and beverage sector.

Inside the Taman Desa Banquet Pitch

Yeung, 45, who is married to Malaysian actress Lisa Ch’ng, operates two roast meat outlets in Petaling Jaya under the Six Hub Roast House brand and has announced plans to expand to Sabah.

Liu has similarly expanded his Malaysian food portfolio beyond fine dining.

In February, he launched a casual handmade fishball noodle eatery, Ling Long Fish Ball Shop, in Cheras, followed by a second branch in Puchong in October and an expansion into Ipoh.

In the opening frame, Yeung walks across the ground-floor dining room waving off formal greetings with the Cantonese remark, “Hey, don’t, don’t, don’t.”

The caption directs viewers to book private rooms early for 2027 Chinese New Year banquets, highlighting steamed patin river fish belly, whole crab over glutinous rice, garlic Iberico pork ribs, and braised goose web with local sea cucumber.

Previous reports indicate that celebrity guests and chefs regularly gather at the Taman Desa restaurant, where festive banquet packages are priced between RM1,888 and RM8,888 per table.

Online Viewers Spar Over Language and Etiquette

In the comment section, Malaysian viewers immediately identified the host as Liu Wai-hung, quoting catchphrases from his 1990s Hong Kong variety show Fun Together and his parody character “Mota.”

However, the clip triggered debate among Klang Valley users over language use and hosting etiquette.

Multiple commenters criticised the Malaysian presenter for speaking Mandarin alongside two Cantonese-speaking Hong Kong actors, calling the mix mismatched and urging local hosts to use Cantonese when interviewing Hong Kong guests.

Other users defended the use of Mandarin, questioning the expectation that Kuala Lumpur residents must speak Cantonese.

Several commenters also faulted the local host for beginning to eat while Liu was still explaining the dishes to Yeung, and questioned his culinary knowledge compared to other Malaysian food reviewers.

Meanwhile, individual commenters referenced Yeung’s past legal conviction in Hong Kong and described the featured patin fish dish as commonplace.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.