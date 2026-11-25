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From the Klang Valley to Northern Malaysia, an electric takeover is hitting the streets as OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia rolls out the JAECOO J5 EV Takeover, a three-week guerrilla convoy campaign running from 24 November to 13 December 2026. Featuring a fleet of specially branded JAECOO J5 EVs, the campaign brings the electric SUV closer to Malaysians through an eye-catching convoy and a series of interactive weekend activations.

Chris Tan, Head of OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia, said, “There’s no better way to introduce the JAECOO J5 EV than by bringing the experience directly to you. With the J5 EV Takeover, we’re doing things a little differently by taking our electric SUV onto the streets, creating excitement wherever we go and giving more people the opportunity to experience it firsthand. We want everyone to see it, discover it and, most importantly, get behind the wheel and feel the difference for themselves”.

Leading the takeover is a convoy of four specially branded JAECOO J5 EVs, including a hero vehicle featuring a giant DC charging plug mounted on its roof. Designed to turn heads and spark curiosity, the convoy will make its way from the Klang Valley through Perak and onwards to the Northern Region, making appearances across key towns and cities along the way.

Adding to the excitement, members of the public can participate in the “Snap & Win” contest by spotting the J5 EV Takeover convoy and snapping a photo to receive an exclusive JAECOO charm (while stocks last). At the end of the campaign, 10 lucky winners will each receive RM50 in Touch ’n Go eWallet credits.

Beyond the convoy, the JAECOO J5 EV Takeover will also feature weekend pop-up activations in Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh and Penang, bringing together lifestyle experiences and interactive activities. From Coffee Rave sessions to fun challenges and attractive rewards, visitors can look forward to more than just a conventional car display, with test-drive opportunities for the JAECOO J5 EV.

For those considering the switch to electric, there’s no better time to make the move. Visitors to the JAECOO J5 EV Takeover pop-ups can also take advantage of the ongoing GO ELECTRIC & WIN campaign, where eligible customers who register a new JAECOO J5 EV stand a chance to win an iPhone Duo. To make the switch even more rewarding, customers can also enjoy one year of unlimited charging via JomCharge with their purchase for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.

JAECOO J5 EV Takeover campaign schedule

Campaign Leg Campaign Period Location Leg 1 – Central 24–29 November 2026 Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Weekend Pop-up 28-29 November 2026 The Campus, Kuala Lumpur Leg 2 – Perak 1-6 December 2026 Perak Weekend Pop-up 5-6 December 2026 HUGH’S Ipoh Leg 3 – Penang 8-13 December 2026 Northern region & Penang Weekend Pop-up 12-13 December 2026 Hin Bus Depot, Penang

*Activation venues and programme details are subject to change. Updates will be announced through OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia’s official social media channels.

With the JAECOO J5 EV Takeover, OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia continues to strengthen its engagement with Malaysian consumers through experiential brand activities and strategic partnerships, bringing electric mobility closer to communities and creating more opportunities for the public to discover the JAECOO J5 EV.

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