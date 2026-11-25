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Not every viral story needs a villain. Sometimes, the internet can turn the most unexpected things into a debate, and this time, it involves an 80-year-old grandmother, a three-month-old lamb (kibas breed) named Puteh, and an ordinary trip to the supermarket.

A video showing an elderly woman walking around a supermarket with a white lamb following closely behind her recently went viral on Threads, attracting a mixed bag of reactions.

While some found the sight absolutely adorable, others questioned whether it was appropriate to bring an animal into a supermarket, with some even drawing comparisons to what would happen if someone brought a dog or a cat into the premises.

Fair enough, people are entitled to their opinions about hygiene and animals in places where food is sold.

But before turning the incident into a reason to pile on an elderly woman, perhaps there’s a little more to the story worth knowing.

Puteh, The Indoor Lamb

The elderly woman’s grandson, Alif, later took to Threads to share a video of himself trying to explain to his Tok Wan why she should not bring Puteh along when visiting shops that sell food.

In the video, he asked his grandmother whether security personnel had stopped her when she entered the supermarket with the lamb.

She replied that security had indeed approached them, but nobody had told her that Puteh was not allowed inside.

Instead, she said people were interested in seeing Puteh and taking pictures.

When her grandson brought up netizens’ concerns about hygiene and compared the situation to people bringing other animals into shops, Tok Wan was quick to defend her little companion.

She explained that Puteh was clean, wore diapers around the clock and did not “duduk atas tanah” (live outdoors).

According to her, the lamb spends its time at home, including in her bedroom and even on her bed, enjoying the comfort of an air-conditioned room.

She also revealed that Puteh would not settle down to sleep unless its diaper had been changed.

When her grandson suggested that she should avoid bringing Puteh into shopping premises, Tok Wan clarified that she had not deliberately brought it along.

Puteh had simply followed her out of the car!

The grandson eventually admitted defeat, ending his attempt to reason with his grandmother with a rather amusing, “Cubaan pertama, gagal” (First attempt, failed).

Grandson Apologises, Asks Netizens Not To Be Too Harsh

The grandson also posted an apology on Threads on behalf of his grandmother, asking those who had seen the viral video not to remain angry with her.

He explained that his Tok Wan was 80 years old, lived alone and had only Puteh as her daily companion.

“Jangan marah lama-lama Tok Wan dah tua, 80 y/o tinggal sorang-sorang, Si Puteh ni je teman dia,” he wrote.

He added that he had already reminded her not to let Puteh follow her into shops that sell food.

His apology was accompanied by a plea for people to be understanding rather than continue criticising his grandmother.

Sometimes, A Little Kindness Goes A Long Way

Of course, the concerns surrounding animals entering food-selling premises should not be brushed aside.

There are rules and hygiene considerations that businesses and customers have every reason to take seriously.

But this also appears to be a one-off situation involving an elderly woman and an animal that seems particularly attached to her.

There is no need to turn a supermarket outing into a character assassination or make an 80-year-old grandmother feel like she has committed some unforgivable offence.

Perhaps the grandson’s gentle attempt to explain the situation is already a good enough reminder for future shopping trips.

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