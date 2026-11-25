Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Residents in the Klang Valley can now access free emergency ambulance services through a single hotline, 15551, following the launch of a coordinated ambulance network by IHH Healthcare Malaysia.

The service connects patients to six participating hospitals across the Klang Valley, namely Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Pantai Hospital Ampang, Pantai Hospital Cheras, Pantai Hospital Klang and Prince Court Medical Centre.

According to IHH Healthcare Malaysia, the Klang Valley rollout marks the first phase of the initiative, with wider expansion being considered.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said initiatives like this could help strengthen emergency care through better coordination and collaboration between the public and private healthcare sectors.

From left: Dr Shuba Srinivasan, Regional Chief Executive Officer (Central) and Vice President of Clinical Services, IHH Healthcare Malaysia; Dr Kamal Amzan, Chief Executive Officer, IHH Healthcare Malaysia; Datuk Hajjah Hanifah Hajar Taib, Deputy Health Minister; Dr Ridzuan bin Dato’ Mohd Isa Head of Emergency Services, Ministry of Health Malaysia; and Dr Jeewadas Baladas, Head of Emergency Services, IHH Healthcare Malaysia.

“Strengthening emergency care is about making sure the entire response works, from the first call to the moment a patient reaches the hospital.

“Malaysia’s healthcare priorities call for better coordination and greater collaboration between the public and private sectors. Initiatives such as this can help us make better use of existing resources and ensure patients receive timely and appropriate care when every minute matters,” she said.

How Does IHH’s Free Ambulance Service Work?

When someone calls 15551, a central team at the IHH Ambulance Command Centre will assess the patient’s condition and location before dispatching the nearest available ambulance with the appropriate clinical capabilities.

The receiving hospital’s Accident and Emergency department will also be alerted so its medical team can prepare for the patient’s arrival.

A unit of the ambulance fleet servicing the 15551 emergency number. Pic: Shahril / TRP

Callers will also receive a tracking link through WhatsApp and SMS once an ambulance has been dispatched.

This allows patients and their families to monitor the ambulance’s location in real time and view its estimated time of arrival while waiting for help.

The command centre is also equipped to manage multiple emergency calls simultaneously, coordinating ambulance dispatches across all six participating hospitals.

Datuk Hajjah Hanifah Hajar Taib taking a tour of the specialised ambulance.

IHH Healthcare Malaysia chief executive officer Dr Kamal Amzan said the initiative aims to make emergency assistance more accessible by removing uncertainty and cost barriers.

“Access is part of quality. At the point of an emergency, patients should be able to reach help quickly without uncertainty standing in the way.

“By making ambulance response and transport free through one coordinated network, we are extending our responsibility beyond hospital walls and setting a higher standard for private pre-hospital emergency care,” he said.

Ambulances Equipped With Advanced Life Support

The ambulances used for the service are Type A vehicles that meet Ministry of Health requirements and are equipped to provide Advanced Life Support (ALS).

Their equipment includes defibrillators, oxygen and airway support, emergency medication and patient monitoring systems.

Ambulance teams are trained in Advanced Life Support and pre-hospital care.

A typical team consists of a paramedic or emergency medical technician alongside a trained driver. For more serious cases requiring a higher level of care, a nurse or doctor may also be deployed when clinically necessary.

IHH Healthcare Malaysia said response times, patient handovers and other clinical and service-quality measures will be monitored to maintain consistent standards across the network.

The coordinated approach is designed to ensure continuity of care, with treatment beginning at the emergency scene, continuing throughout the ambulance journey and transitioning to the receiving hospital.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.