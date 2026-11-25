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For many Malaysians, Hong Kong films and TVB dramas are a familiar part of growing up. From iconic movie scenes to memorable drama locations, the city has long captured the imagination of audiences, with many of its streets, neighbourhoods and landmarks becoming familiar sights on screen. Now, fans can experience these places beyond the screen.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has launched “Hong Kong Good Take”, a new movie tourism guide featuring more than 100 filming locations from 50 selected movies. Bringing together iconic movie landmarks, cultural attractions and distinctive dining experiences, the initiative invites visitors to rediscover Hong Kong through the films and stories that have made the city famous as the “Hollywood of the East”, while uncovering the unique experiences that make Hong Kong truly “Only in Hong Kong”.

A scene from Transformers: Age Of Extinction (2015) was shot here at West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade.

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said, “Following the launch of the ‘Taste Hong Kong’ Gourmet Guide earlier this year, with master chefs leading the way in search of flavours all over the city, we continue to take visitors to explore our neighbourhoods from different perspectives. ‘Hong Kong Good Take’ combines film and TV culture with tourism promotion to further unlock the potential of movie tourism. It invites visitors to step into the scenes from the big screen in person, experience Hong Kong’s unique charm where East meets West and old blends with new, and discover more ‘Only in Hong Kong’ travel surprises”.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law said, “Films and television productions are among the most compelling platforms for showcasing Hong Kong’s charm. We will continue to promote attractions centered on film and television culture, such as the ‘Kowloon Walled City: A Cinematic Journey’ and the ‘Yau Ma Tei Police Station: A Cinematic Journey’, which are very popular among both residents and visitors. We will continue to leverage Hong Kong’s rich film cultural resources to transform more iconic movie themes into tourism experiences, offering visitors a wider range of options on cultural tourism.”

Movie Guide and Themed Itineraries Feature More Than 100 Filming Locations from 50 Movies

From busy city streets and historic landmarks to waterfront views and charming neighbourhoods, “Hong Kong Good Take” showcases the many sides of the city through the filming locations and stories behind them.

Several classic Hong Kong films such as Queen of Temple Street (1990) and Mean Street Story (1995) were shot here at Temple Street.

HKTB and tourism industry partners have introduced movie-themed guide and itineraries that combine film and TV culture with neighbourhood exploration and local dining. Available on the Discover Hong Kong website, these

Explore Hong Kong Through Movie-themed Experiences and Stories

Beyond the guide, a series of feature stories will also be rolled out in phases, offering fresh inspiration for movie lovers and travellers including:

Hong Kong Good Take: Step Into the Scene – Discover movie-related attractions, from Broadway Cinematheque and the Avenue of Stars, where visitors can see handprints and bronze statues of film stars, to the Hong Kong Heritage Museum and Hong Kong Film Archive, which house collections celebrating the city’s cinematic heritage.

– Discover movie-related attractions, from Broadway Cinematheque and the Avenue of Stars, where visitors can see handprints and bronze statues of film stars, to the Hong Kong Heritage Museum and Hong Kong Film Archive, which house collections celebrating the city’s cinematic heritage. Step Into the Silver Screen: An Immersive Cinematic Experience & The Everlasting Legacy of Anita Mui, the Chameleon Queen of Hong Kong Cinema – Explore Hong Kong through the stories and screen legacies of two of its most celebrated stars, Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui.

– Explore Hong Kong through the stories and screen legacies of two of its most celebrated stars, Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui. Taste Hong Kong through Cinema – Spotlight memorable food scenes from classic movies and take visitors on a culinary journey through the city’s distinctive East-meets-West food culture.

In conjunction with major film events such as the Hong Kong International Film Festival, the campaign will also feature perspectives from directors, creators and international productions, highlighting Hong Kong’s role as a filming destination for international film and television projects.

Whether revisiting the locations of a favourite classic or discovering a new side of the city, “Hong Kong Good Take” offers another reason to put Hong Kong on the travel list. From iconic movie locations to distinctive cultural and lifestyle experiences, visitors can discover the many surprises that are truly “Only in Hong Kong”.

Explore the guide and start planning your own movie-inspired journey at https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/themed-travel/hong-kong-good-take.html.

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