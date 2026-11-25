Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Remember when taking a photo meant waiting for it to develop before you could hold the physical print in your hands?

Instant photography continues to offer that little bit of nostalgia, and FUJIFILM Malaysia is giving fans more ways to enjoy it with the launch of two new cameras.

The imaging company introduced the Instax Mini Evo 2 and Instax SQUARE 2 at its Instax Club launch event held at Heritage Valley, Kuala Lumpur, on 25 November.

Both cameras bring different creative features to the table, catering to photography enthusiasts who enjoy experimenting with their pictures and turning everyday moments into physical keepsakes.

Instax Mini Evo 2 Comes With A Touchscreen And 100 Creative Combinations

The Instax Mini Evo 2 is a hybrid instant camera designed for users who want more creative control over their photographs.

One of its biggest additions is a 4.5-inch touchscreen, making it the first touchscreen device in the Instax range. Users can compose their shots, adjust settings and preview images directly on the screen.

Instax Mini Evo 2. Pic: Shahril / TRP

The camera also features Instax Expanded View, which provides a wider perspective and an on-screen framing guide to help users compose their photographs.

For those who enjoy playing around with different photographic styles, the Mini Evo 2 offers 10 Lens Effects and 10 Film Effects, creating up to 100 possible combinations.

It also introduces the Instax Immersive Movie feature, which records the four seconds leading up to a photograph being taken, allowing users to preserve some of the movement and atmosphere surrounding a moment.

The Instax Mini Evo 2 is priced at RM1,148, bundled with a pack of film.

Instax SQUARE 2 Offers Three Shooting Modes And Mood Filters

Meanwhile, the Instax SQUARE 2 takes a different approach with its iconic 1:1 square-format photographs.

Designed for people who enjoy capturing everyday moments, the camera comes with automatic exposure adjustment and a built-in selfie mirror to help users frame their shots.

Instax SQUARE 2 comes in several colours to match your style. Pic: Shahril / TRP

It also offers three shooting modes:

Standard Mode: For everyday photographs.

Close-up Mode: For selfies and close-up shots.

Landscape Mode: A new mode designed for distant subjects and group photographs.

Users can also experiment with two built-in mood filters. The Warm filter gives photographs softer, warmer tones, while the Cool filter produces a crisper, clearer look.

Alongside the camera, FUJIFILM is introducing Instax SOFT HAZE film for its square-format range. The new film uses a specially developed emulsion to create soft lighting effects and warm colour tones, giving photographs a gentle, dreamy appearance.

The Instax SQUARE 2 Good Vibes Kit is priced at RM508, while the SOFT HAZE film retails at RM58.

More Additions To The Instax Family

Beyond the two new cameras, FUJIFILM also introduced two other additions to its wider Instax ecosystem.

The Instax Pal 2, priced at RM648, is a compact digital camera featuring 30 built-in creative effects. It can also pair with Instax Link printers to produce physical photographs in Mini, SQUARE, WIDE and No Frame formats.

Instax Pal 2. Pic: Shahril / TRP

Users can also turn snapshot sequences into flipbook-style Instax Animation clips for digital sharing.

Meanwhile, the Instax Link WIDE 2 is a smartphone printer that turns digital photographs into wide-format physical prints.

Priced at RM748 and bundled with a pack of WIDE 10s film, the printer introduces the Photo Mixer feature through the Instax Link WIDE app.

The feature allows users to select up to six images and combine them into customised postcard-style layouts before printing.

Bringing Instant Photography Beyond The Camera

FUJIFILM is also expanding its digital platforms and interactive photography experiences through Instax Biz, Instax UP! and Instax SPOT.

Instax Biz allows businesses and event organisers to create personalised instant prints featuring custom designs, logos and QR codes.

Instax UP!, meanwhile, lets users scan and digitise their physical Instax photographs using smartphone technology, making it easier to organise and share their collections.

For events and entertainment venues, Instax SPOT offers an interactive photobooth experience with augmented reality effects and instant photo printing.

According to FUJIFILM Malaysia managing director Kensuke Aragane, the latest additions are part of the company’s efforts to encourage creativity and self-expression through instant photography.

He said the company hopes to bring people together through a shared love of photography while giving them more ways to capture, create and share meaningful moments.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.