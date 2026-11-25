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Organisers of a first-time charity dog run at Tropicana Metropark Urban Park have raised RM10,000 for paralysed and injured rescue dogs, turning a tight-budget community idea into a sold-out event.

The non-competitive Charity Dog Run 2026 took place earlier this month on a Sunday from 7am to 10am.

One hundred dogs and their owners participated across a 1km standard route and a 300m “Special Superheroes” category built for three-legged dogs and canines in wheelchairs.

Paws Rehab founder Sydney Chik co-organised the event with Raven, Curobuddy founder Yen Teng Chow and Paws Club representative Diana.

According to Chik, the team ran on a strict budget for its inaugural run and relied on volunteers, sponsors, and venue access provided by Tropicana Metropark.

Disabled Rescues Complete 300m Course

Registration closed with RM6,000 collected, before direct donations from Paws Rehab clients pushed the tally to RM7,000 immediately after the event.

Subsequent contributions brought the final amount to RM10,000.

All proceeds go directly to Furrykids Safehaven and independent rescuer Shima Aris to fund ongoing physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and wheelchairs for disabled dogs.

Chow said independent rescuers bear high costs when caring for paralysed animals.

Among the participants on the 300m course was Kakak, Chik’s own 15-year-old paralysed rescue dog, who completed the distance alongside Chibby, a paraplegic dog adopted by owners Jo and Sam.

Sam said Chibby requires manual bladder expression every six hours, noting that caring for a disabled dog demands constant adjustment and commitment.

Chik, who established Malaysia’s first canine physiotherapy centre in 2012, said rehabilitation for paralysed canines is lengthy and expensive, and urged members of the public with adequate time and resources to consider adopting special-needs dogs.

Rescuers Urge Long-Term Commitment Over Impulse Adoption

Independent rescuer Josephine Tan, who participated in the event with her own rescued strays—including a disabled dog walking with the help of a DIY wheelchair made from PVC pipes—said she began taking in animals after feeding strays at a construction site that were threatened with culling once building works ended.

Tan noted that stray rescues increasingly suffer from chronic health conditions typically associated with older or pedigree pets, including diabetes and mobility issues requiring custom-fitted wheelchairs.

Addressing members of the public considering pet ownership, Tan said prospective adopters must prepare for long-term responsibilities rather than treating pets as disposable when life circumstances change.

She noted that housing constraints, such as moving or renting, are frequently cited as reasons for abandoning animals, adding that dumping pets is not an option as it directly worsens the stray population.

Official figures underscore the scale of the street animal problem.

According to data tabled in Parliament by the Housing and Local Government Ministry, local authorities nationwide captured 80,412 stray dogs across 24,195 operations in 2025 following 45,804 public complaints, with Selangor alone recording 10,333 stray-related complaints during the year.

Meanwhile, a 2023 BMC Public Health survey in the Klang Valley estimated Malaysia’s total stray population at roughly six million dogs and five million cats, with animal welfare groups citing pet abandonment and low neutering rates as primary drivers of the increase.

READ MORE: Perak Man Feeds 200 Strays On Bad Knees, Hides Shelter From Pet Dumpers

READ MORE: Sarawak Shop Ruined By Floods Becomes Pet Hotel For Strays

All photos by the writer.

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