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A 24-year-old Malaysian entrepreneur has stepped down as Director of a popular Ipoh coffee shop chain she co-founded at age 20, according to a recent Instagram announcement.

Evlynn Leong Li En, who co-founded Dong Tai Kopitiam in 2021 with business partner Kevin Lim Khai Wen, said she chose to step away after four years to pursue new experiences beyond the company.

Her departure follows the brand’s expansion beyond Perak.

After launching its first shop in Pasir Pinji, Ipoh, and a second branch in Bandar Baru Medan Ipoh in 2023, the chain opened its third outlet in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, in 2026 and began recruiting staff for an upcoming fourth branch in Puchong, Selangor.

In a 10-slide photo carousel accompanying the post, Leong documented the physical demands behind the growing coffee shop chain.

Captioning photographs of herself on metal scaffolding and ladders, Leong stated that she climbed high structures despite a fear of heights to paint wall calligraphy and install fixtures when renovation expenses exceeded the budget.

Emergency Surgery and Surprise Over Founder’s Identity

Another photograph showed Leong in a hospital bed with an intravenous drip.

In the caption, she stated that irregular eating schedules resulted in surgery to remove her appendix.

The announcement drew over 27,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

Several commenters noted that they had previously assumed the business was owned by an older male proprietor rather than a woman in her early twenties.

The final slide displayed a framed certificate from staff titled “Greatest Boss Lady Award”, alongside her full name.

Leong signed off as founder and outgoing director, without stating in the post whether she retained equity in the business.

Brand Standing and Popularity in Ipoh

In Ipoh’s competitive food scene, Dong Tai Kopitiam has built a strong following among local residents and out-of-state visitors.

Across its two Perak locations—its flagship branch in Pasir Pinji and its second outlet in Bandar Baru Medan Ipoh—the brand has accumulated more than 3,300 combined Google reviews, holding ratings of 4.5 and 4.6 out of five stars, respectively.

Travel and food reviews note that the air-conditioned outlets regularly draw queues during weekend breakfast hours and public holidays, with some diners reporting waits of up to 90 minutes during Chinese New Year.

In 2022, within a year of opening, Malaysian F&B digital media listed the business among Ipoh’s top eateries, while lifestyle features have highlighted its pre-war Malayan interior and traditional morning kuih.

The kopitiam’s menu draws on her co-founder’s family background in Ipoh’s white coffee and noodle trade, dating back to the 1980s, and features signature items such as Ipoh white coffee, kaya butter toast, nasi lemak, curry noodles, and handmade radish cake.

Part of the brand’s appeal stems from its pre-war Malayan interior design, which pairs modern air-conditioned comfort with nostalgic heritage details.

The dining spaces feature double-volume ceilings, exposed brick walls, louvred wooden window shutters, timber mezzanine railings, and large hand-painted Chinese calligraphy murals depicting traditional coffee-shop culture—visual elements that Leong noted she personally climbed scaffolding to paint when renovation budgets tightened.

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