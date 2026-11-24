Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur recently opened its year-end festive installation, titled Journey of Wonders, at Centre Court on Level 2.

The display operates daily from 10 AM to 10 PM through 3 January 2027.

Entry to the concourse display is free.

The installation promotes the upcoming HBO Original series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which premieres on HBO Max Malaysia on 25 December.

Decorations include an illuminated Christmas tree, a Hogwarts-style stone archway topped with a Sorting Hat, four house banners, common room recreations, a giant cauldron, floating candles, and a sculptural flood of Hogwarts acceptance letters suspended in mid-air in the shape of a flying owl.

Attendees can collect ink stamps across four designated zones on a physical card—featuring six stamp designs available to chop at the stations—alongside a merchandise corner selling licensed goods.

The launch featured a carol performance and a musical performance, while Pavilion KL’s campaign listings note ongoing live performances alongside pop-up stalls selling licensed merchandise.

Shoppers must spend RM2,500 in a single receipt using a Maybank credit or charge card at specialty stores or food and beverage outlets to claim an Exclusive Magnet Tag.

A single-receipt spend of RM3,500 under the same conditions unlocks an Exclusive Gift Set.

While Pavilion KL’s website redemption schedule lists only an “Exclusive Magnet Tag” and “Exclusive Gift Set” without specifying the design, the mall’s official social media posts describe the campaign rewards as “an exclusive collection of Harry Potter keepsakes”.

Eight Episodes, New Scenes and a Fresh Cast Put the Wizarding World Back on Christmas Day Schedules

The HBO series is a complete reboot that resets the franchise to the beginning rather than continuing the original films or Fantastic Beasts.

Planned as a decade-long adaptation dedicating one season to each of J.K. Rowling’s seven novels, it replaces the 2001–2011 film continuity with a new cast starting in Harry Potter’s first year at Hogwarts.

Season 1 spans eight episodes with a total runtime of 7 hours and 35 minutes, providing space for book chapters omitted from the 2001 feature film alongside new scenes outside Harry’s point of view, including added exchanges between Albus Dumbledore and Professor Minerva McGonagall.

The official Wizarding World cast list confirms newcomers Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, supported by John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid, with music composed by Hans Zimmer.

HBO Max Asia community listings note that the series launches across Southeast Asia on 25 December alongside the United States broadcast.

HBO Max has already renewed Season 2 ahead of the premiere as part of a planned ten-year run adapting one novel per season.

Discussions on Reddit reflect divided audience sentiment toward the reboot, with some viewers arguing that the studio should have produced original wizarding prequels rather than retelling the seven novels, whereas others note that a full television format permits a closer adaptation of the source books.

All photos by the writer.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.