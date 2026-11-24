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A custom-built cultural dragon crafted by Malaysian artisans led the Johor Bahru procession of the 12th Malaysia International Guan Gong Cultural Festival on Sunday (22 November), marking the close of a three-day Johor stop at Taman Sri Tebrau.

According to the event’s co-organiser, South Johor Benevolent Welfare Chamber of Commerce, the dragon—named the Emperor Guan Cultural Dragon—was commissioned locally rather than imported.

Malaysian craftsmen incorporated five Chinese characters representing loyalty, righteousness, benevolence, courage, and trustworthiness into the dragon body.

Organisers noted that the dragon motif aligns with traditional Guan Gong iconography—symbolised by his legendary Green Dragon Crescent Blade (qinglong yanyue dao)—while turning those five moral values into a visual street performance to engage younger Malaysians.

Hundreds of attendees gathered at the Taman Century Chinese Association on Sunday afternoon to witness the eye-dotting ritual officiated by Malaysian Yee Hing Welfare Association secretary-general Choo Hau Kiat, alongside Guan Gong Cultural Centre of Malaysia founder Soon Boon Hua.

Following the ritual, the dragon joined lion dance troupes, decorated floats, deity palanquins, and a performer dressed in full traditional armour as Guan Yu carrying a replica Green Dragon Crescent Blade for the street parade across Taman Sri Tebrau, with organisers projecting over 30,000 attendees across the three-day Johor programme from 20 to 22 November.

Prior to Johor Bahru, the 2026 festival opened in George Town, Penang, from 13 to 15 November and stopped in Teluk Intan, Perak, from 15 to 17 November, escorting three ancestral statues from China.

Five-Kilometre Night Procession Draws Multiracial Crowd

The main evening procession on Sunday began at 7pm and covered a five-kilometre route passing through Taman Sri Tebrau, Taman Pelangi, and Taman Sentosa before returning to the main stage.

Event footage and reports from local officials noted that Malaysians of various ethnic backgrounds joined the parade and lined the streets to watch the convoy, which included 18 cultural dragons, 30 lion dance troupes, 23 giant flag teams, and 10 escorting Porsche vehicles.

Police personnel and volunteer traffic marshals stationed at major junctions managed crowd movement and redirected vehicles along the route, keeping traffic orderly throughout the evening procession.

Along the route at Jalan Perang in Taman Pelangi, the Johor Bahru Petty Traders Association and Johor Yee Hing Welfare Association also hosted a 100-person tang yuan making session from 6pm, serving bowls of the traditional glutinous rice ball dessert soup free to attendees to symbolise community reunion.

Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, who attended the Taman Sri Tebrau event alongside Johor Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar, said in a Facebook statement that the gathering served as a bridge of unity between the Chinese community and other races in the state.

Spectators along the five-kilometre route watched a sequence of traditional street performances, including chingay giant flag teams balancing towering bamboo poles, Sichuan opera face-changing (bian lian) performers, wushu martial arts exponents, stilt walkers, illuminated floats, and Ba Jia Jiang (Eight Generals) temple troupes wearing painted deity masks.

Lion and dragon dance teams performed alongside cultural dance segments honouring Guan Gong and his consort, Lady Guan, while uniformed bearers carried deity statues in ornate wooden palanquins.

In keeping with Johor street procession traditions, bearers rhythmically rocked and swung the deity sedan chairs from side to side while crowds along the roadsides chanted “Heng, Ong, Huat”—a Hokkien phrase wishing good luck, prosperity, and fortune, reflecting Guan Gong’s dual veneration in Chinese folk tradition as both a martial God of War and a God of Wealth (Wu Cai Shen) favoured by merchants for his integrity and trustworthiness.

Origins Of The Festival And Significance Of Guan Gong

Launched in 2015 by the Guan Gong Cultural Centre of Malaysia, the annual festival connects temple networks across the region through traditional rituals, street processions, and cultural exchanges.

The 2026 edition brought together temple representatives, cultural groups, and delegates from 11 countries and three regions across Asia and ASEAN, including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, Japan, and South Korea.

Historically known as Guan Yu, courtesy name Yunchang (云长)—a third-century military general enfeoffed as a marquis in life before later dynasties posthumously elevated him to duke and emperor, earning him the honorifics “Guan Gong” (Lord or Duke Guan) and “Guan Di” (Emperor Guan)—he swore an oath of brotherhood with Shu Han founder Liu Bei and fellow general Zhang Fei, and was later deified in Taoist, Buddhist, and Confucian traditions.

Historical records and the 14th-century classic Romance of the Three Kingdoms attribute several renowned feats to Guan Gong, including slaying rival general Yan Liang amid enemy ranks at the Battle of Boma in 200 AD, returning to Liu Bei after rejecting gifts and titles from warlord Cao Cao—an episode dramatised in folklore as crossing five passes and slaying six generals—flooding Cao Cao’s seven reinforcing armies during the 219 AD Battle of Fancheng, and calmly playing board games (weiqi) while physician Hua Tuo scraped poison from his wounded arm.

In traditional iconography and Chinese opera, his crimson face signifies loyalty, integrity, and righteousness, while statues often depict him holding a copy of the Confucian classic Spring and Autumn Annals (Chunqiu), reflecting historical accounts of his scholarship and devotion to learning alongside military skill.

Outside religious settings, Malaysian audiences widely recognise the red-faced, long-bearded figure through Hong Kong crime dramas and films, where shrines to Guan Gong are traditionally depicted inside both police stations and triad societies—a dual presence reflecting shared codes of loyalty, brotherhood, and oath-bound honour.

Across Malaysia, devotion to the deity spans more than a century of Chinese settlement, with a 2025 study in the journal Religions surveying over 160 Guan Di temples and clan shrines along Peninsular Malaysia’s West Coast alone—including George Town’s 195-year-old War Emperor’s Temple and Kuala Lumpur’s 1887 Guan Di Temple on Jalan Tun H.S. Lee.

Among Malaysian Chinese communities, he is widely revered across temples, clan associations, and businesses as a patron figure of loyalty, righteousness, integrity, and brotherhood, with organisers noting that the annual tour aims to pass these traditional values on to younger generations.

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