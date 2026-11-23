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Onitsuka Tiger has reopened its Pavilion Kuala Lumpur store as the brand’s first flagship in Malaysia, spanning two floors. Situated in Pavilion Elite, the space is now 370 square metres, about double the previous 182 square metres.

The store sits on Levels 2 & 3 and is meant to be an immersive showcase of the brand’s heritage. Its exterior is a bold Tiger-Yellow glass facade, while the interior pairs striped reeded textures with smooth glass surfaces.

Inside, shoppers can browse the Contemporary and Heritage collections alongside the artisanal NIPPON MADE line. Together, they bring Japanese tradition and modern architectural precision to the heart of the city.

The grand opening also drew Thai singer and actor Jeff Satur, who got a warm welcome from Malaysian fans. The flagship is open daily from 10am to 10pm.

From Sneaker Boutique to Luxury Flagship

While Onitsuka Tiger already has several boutiques across Malaysia—including Suria KLCC, TRX, and Mid Valley—many Malaysian fans still save their sneaker splurges for trips to Japan, where favourable exchange rates, tax-free perks, and wider stocks make rarer pairs easier to hunt down.

Upgrading Pavilion KL into the brand’s first Malaysian flagship duplex helps bridge that gap, bringing a broader range of apparel, its DENIVITA collection, Milan Fashion Week runway ensembles, and its artisanal NIPPON MADE line closer to home.

Among the hottest models drawing crowds lately are the Mexico 66 SD (an upgraded, cushioned leather take on the classic Yellow/Black icon), the viral ballet-sneaker hybrid Mexico 66 TGRS (featuring Mary Jane straps and metallic or leopard finishes), and the retro indoor-court Tokuten, alongside newer Autumn/Winter 2026 pieces and exclusive NIPPON MADE drops.

To mark the grand reopening, the Pavilion KL flagship also unveiled a rare limited-edition MEXICO 66 NM sneaker available exclusively at the Kuala Lumpur outlet—with only a single pair allocated to the flagship.

Short for “NIPPON MADE,” the NM tag marks Onitsuka Tiger’s highest-end luxury tier: rather than being mass-produced overseas like standard RM650–RM750 pairs, each shoe is handcrafted in small batches at the brand’s Tottori factory in Japan.

Using supple Japanese goat or cow leather and upgraded cushioned soles, the sneakers are washed, buffed, and hand-dyed by artisans after assembly—meaning the leather shrinks and absorbs colour differently on every shoe, leaving no two pairs exactly alike and pushing retail prices past RM1,500.

Onitsuka Tiger Flagship Store

Address: Lot 2.103.00 & 3.102.00, Level 2 & 3, Pavilion Elite, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Business Hours:

Open daily

10am-10pm

Website: Onitsuka Tiger Malaysia

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

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