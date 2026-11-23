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Last week, millennials sang their hearts out and cried their eyes out after going though a nostalgic and memorable concert that became the hot topic of the weekend.

After 19 years, American rock band My Chemical Romance (MCR) returned to Malaysia to perform at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, much to the delight of fans who grew up with their music during their angsty teen years.

Tickets were sold out on release, and the band accommodated more fans by making their visit a two-day show.

Social media was flooded with photos and videos of fans who dressed up as the band members and other characters seen in their music videos.

While everyone was talking about the concert, many other awesome things happened around MCR’s presence in Malaysia.

Someone proposed right in the middle of the show

In what might be one of the most romantic proposals to happen, a man proposed to his partner for her hand in marriage right in the middle of MCR’s show.

He didn’t just propose to her during just any MCR song either, but a rather meaningful track many diehard fans will know.

The title of the song is ‘The World Is Ugly’ and part of the lyrics go:

These are the eyes and the lies of the taken

These are their hearts but their hearts don’t beat like ours

They burn ’cause they are all afraid

For every one of us, there’s an army of them

But you’ll never fight alone

‘Cause I wanted you to know

That the world is ugly

But you’re beautiful to me

Well are you thinking of me now (now)

Just from that, you know the man had specifically picked this song to propose to.

The woman who was proposed to shared on Threads that she and her partner initially met at an MCR tribute night in the Philippines. They went their separate ways after the show, but fate put them back together and the proposal at MCR’s concert in KL meant their relationship has come full circle.

Fans could be heard well outside the stadium singing along to MCR

Proving how passionate MCR fans are, their voices could be heard singing along to the band even outside the stadium.

Several videos shared on social media picked up the voices of fans coming from the stadium, singing the hit track “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” which was released in 2004 as part of their second studio album “Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge”.

Twenty two years after it debuted, fans still have its lyrics close to their hearts.

Fans showcased their phone photography skills

Naturally, many pictures were taken by fans at the concert, but a handful of attendees managed to show off their photography skills with just their smartphones.

Threads user @fakhrullah_basar shared some pretty epic shots on his account. He used an iPhone 18 Pro to take the photos and we must say, they are impressive.

Meanwhile, Instagram user @hzqzuki shared his shots taken with his Oppo Find X10 Pro Max.

His photos captured the vibes, the crowd, and the band in all their glory, with vibrant colours and excellent composition.

Fans sang praises for the concert’s medical team

Something you would not expect to see on social media after the concert would be netizens commending the event’s medical team, who were basically the unsung heroes of both nights.

Many people had fallen sick or fainted before, during and after the show, most likely due to the heat, humidity, and dehydration.

However, the medical team were reportedly quick and efficient when it came to rescuing those in the crowd who were not feeling well.

“I was in the middle, surrounded by people who passed out. Even I felt like passing out. But one thing, I have to give credit to the medical team last night because they were so awesome! You guys deserve 10/10!” said Threads user @ryandeedat.

The medical crew noticed these appreciation posts and one of them took to social media to express his gratitude to those who acknowledged their hardwork.

“Woke up, opened Threads, and was greeted by so many posts appreciating the medical team. And yes, I’m one of them. I just want to say thank you so much for appreciating us!” said @muhammad.aizal.

“While you were enjoying the concert, we were there making sure your health and safety came first. Your happiness matters, but your safety matters even more,” he added.

MCR has confirmed a new album, and they might come to Malaysia again

MCR frontman Gerard Way has previously mentioned that the band will be working on a fifth studio album throughout 2027.

According to a report by music news portal Loudwire, he announced during the group’s 30 October performance at Hollywood Bowl that the band is indeed planning to “make a new record” and “probably not do any shows in 2027”.

If they release the new album sometime at the end of 2027 or in 2028, they might make do a tour for that album and with the success of their shows in Malaysia, there’s hope that Kuala Lumpur could be on the list of stops.

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