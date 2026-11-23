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On 21 November, the Perak government released four sambar deer into Royal Belum State Park, in line with its commitment to the Perak Sejahtera 2030 agenda.

Sambar deer are a vital prey species for the Malayan tiger, and their presence helps maintain the food chain in Royal Belum State Park.

The release programme has been carried out consistently since 2021. To date, it has seen a total of 30 sambar deer, two Malayan gaur (seladang) and 17 wild boar released into the park to help maintain a balanced food chain.

The park has also recorded zero poaching for 39 consecutive months, a sign of the effectiveness of ongoing patrols, monitoring and enforcement on the ground.

In February, Perbadanan Taman Negeri Perak and the Taiping Municipal Council, through Zoo Taiping, contributed two sambar deer and three wild boar for release into the Royal Belum forest.

Royal Belum, one of the most important protected forests in both Perak and Malaysia, has earned international recognition for its conservation efforts. This year, the park had its Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS) accreditation extended, confirming that its management of the Malayan tiger habitat continues to meet global standards.

Based on findings from the First National Tiger Survey carried out between 2016 and 2020, Malaysia’s wild tiger population stood at fewer than 150. Latest reports indicate that the tiger population has shown an upward trend since 2021 thanks to conservation efforts led by the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry.

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