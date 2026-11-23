Perak Boosts Tiger Prey In Royal Belum Amid 39-Month Zero-Poaching Streak
Following the extension of its global Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS) accreditation, the state released four more sambar deer to strengthen the food chain for Malaysia’s fewer than 150 remaining wild tigers.
Credit: Pejabat Setiausaha Kerajaan Negeri Perak /FB
In Brief
- Perak released four more sambar deer into Royal Belum State Park, bringing the total since 2021 to 30 deer, two gaur and 17 wild boar to support Malayan tigers.
- The park has recorded zero poaching for 39 consecutive months, and its CA|TS tiger accreditation was extended, with the tiger population rising since 2021.