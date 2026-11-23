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Fans of American rock band My Chemical Romance (MCR) can be a dedicated bunch.

Often referred to as the MCRmy (a play on MCR and army), they’re among the fans of very few bands who would dress up for concerts, have deep knowledge of the band’s lore, members, and everything in between, and would still attend concerts even as they develop health issues at their age (which is about in between the 30s and 40s).

MCR was just in Malaysia last week (19 and 20 November 2026) and despite tickets being sold out over two days, some still couldn’t make it due to physical reasons, family responsibilities, and other life matters that generally get in the way of those who are reaching middle age.

However, there are still some who decided to make sacrifices and push through literal pain to attend and stay until the concert is through.

Excited for the concert, but menstrual cramps hit hard

One undying MCR fan, Annatasha, was excited to see her favourite band on the night of 19 November.

In a blog post, she expressed how excited she was when she battled for the tickets the moment they were released last year (FYI: MCR’s concert was postponed from April 2026 to November 2026).

On the day of the concert, she said she experienced cramps which she assumed was caused by menstruation.

“My period actually came Thursday morning, and I was alright. In my mind I thought, hey, it might be tougher and tiring to get through the concert today, but it’s just my period,” Annatasha wrote in her blog.

At first, she described the cramps as episodic, and was not entirely worried. But at some point, she felt a tightness in her chest, which was not normal.

The cramps got worse, and they didn’t go away

After a few songs, Annatasha noticed that the cramps were not going away despite taking paracetemol given by a medic, and after drinking lots of water.

She asked her husband Ryan if they could head outside and get some sugary drinks which she thought might help, and ended up sitting at an area further away which also overlooked the stage.

At this point, she was lying on the ground for most of the show while listening to the band perform until the concert ended. Pic: Provided to TRP

Annatasha described their journey back home (via LRT) a painful one, as every step she took made her womb area ache.

Upon reaching home, she had no appetite and was exhausted from the concert and the pain that plagued her throughout the night. All she could do was take more painkillers and go to sleep.

Things took a turn for the worst the next day

Continuing her story further in the blog post, Annatasha said she could not get up the next morning to send her young daughter to school, so her husband had to take her place for the school run.

She assumed that she might have injured herself, while at the same time thinking of the music gig she had to perform at that very same night.

After many messages in her family’s group chat, she decided that she should go to the hospital to get her abdominal pains diagnosed.

Over in emergency, a doctor suggested that they do a CT scan on her. The doctor suspected she might have appendicitis.

After the scan, she was diagnosed with appendicitis, requiring immediate surgery.

Pic: Instagram / @_annatasha_

However, the doctor noted something more troubling: infection markers from her blood tests yielded an infection level higher than it should be in early-stage appendicitis.

An appendicectomy found something more horrifying

Following the diagnosis on her appendix, an appendicectomy was performed on Annatasha to remove the organ.

What was supposed to be a simple one-hour surgery turned into a two and a half hour operation after Annatasha woke up groggy and found a tube coming out the side of her belly into a blood bag.

Something worse than appendicitis was found, and that sent her family into panic mode.

Doctors found a haemorrhage caused by a ruptured ovarian cyst

After the operation and the horror of finding a tube coming out of her body, her doctor told her that they found an ovarian cyst that had ruptured.

“When he went in with the scope, all he saw was blood. He didn’t know where the blood was coming from, but, in his words, my appendix was swimming in blood. He said it was a lot of blood. it was all around my body cavity, up to my lungs. He had to drain A LOT of blood to find the source of the bleeding. MY ORGANS were marinating in BLOOD,” she said.

Pic: Instagram / @_annatasha_

Her older brother told TRP that she was drained of three litres of blood just to make sure the cyst-infected blood has been completely cleared from her body.

The blood from the haemorrhage caused by the ruptured cyst had been filling her body cavity, up to her lungs, since she started feeling the pain at the concert.

Both a gynaecologist and her doctor agreed that the cyst must have ruptured while she was at the concert.

Annatasha told TRP she is convinced it happened during the opening number because she “loves MCR so much!”.

A quick response and good decisions made by the doctor saved her life

Annatasha explained in her blog post that she had earlier considered only going to a general practitioner about her pain.

Should the cyst have gone unnoticed, she could have gone into sepsis, which is a life-threatening medical emergency that happens when the body’s immune system has an extreme, dysregulated response to an infection, causing widespread inflammation that damages its own tissues and organs.

Without rapid treatment, it can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, septic shock, and death.

Annatasha urged everyone not to downplay any sort of pain, no matter how mild or severe.

For now, she is well on her way to recovery and is in good spirits, joking about the time she said she would “Die for My Chemical Romance” and how she came really close to it.

In a more recent update, Annatasha shared with TRP that she is now happy that the drainage tube is out of her abdomen and that her daughter is no longer “too grossed out to hug her again”.

She is expected to be discharged tomorrow (24 November).

Read Annatasha’s full blog entry HERE.

READ MORE: Some Of The Awesome Things That Happened At MCR Live In Kuala Lumpur

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