Lumos! The Waterfront Desa ParkCity Gets A Harry Potter Glow-Up This Friday
Teaming up with HBO Max ahead of the new TV series, The Waterfront is turning into a wizarding hangout on 27 November with all four Hogwarts house zones and giant chess pieces.
In Brief
- The Waterfront Desa ParkCity becomes a wizarding wonderland on 27 November, with a Harry Potter festive light-up ahead of the series premiere on 25 December.
- Expect glowing LED displays, garden installations, house photo spots, giant chess pieces, floating candles and drifting books. Follow the Facebook page for updates.