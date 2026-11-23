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Mark your calendars for 27 November, because The Waterfront Park City is turning into a wizarding wonderland. The lakeside comes alive with a Harry Potter festive light-up, presented by ParkCity Residences in collaboration with HBO Max, just ahead of the Harry Potter series premiere on 25 December.

Expect glowing LED displays, enchanting garden installations, and evening activations that make the lake the perfect backdrop for a cosy night out.

Know your house? Strike a pose at the Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff photo spots and show off your pride.

Not a huge Harry Potter fan? No worries. There’s plenty more to admire, from giant chess pieces to floating candles and drifting books. Or skip the photos altogether and simply stroll and soak in the glow.

Not much information is shared yet, so stay tuned for updates by following The Waterfront, Desa ParkCity’s Facebook page.

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