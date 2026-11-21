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You’ve picked the outfit, matched the shoes and made sure your bag goes with the whole look. Naturally, you’ll want a picture to show it off. But getting a good mirror selfie isn’t always as simple as standing in front of a mirror and tapping the shutter.

There’s the challenge of finding the right angle, getting your entire outfit into the frame and figuring out where to position your phone without it taking over the picture.

So, we’ve rounded up five Klang Valley spots worth visiting for your next mirror selfie, along with a few tips to help you nail the shot.

After all, a selfie is a statement, so why not make it loud and clear kan?

Where To Find Your Next Mirror Selfie Spot

A good mirror can turn an ordinary outfit check into a photo opportunity. But instead of taking the same picture in your bedroom mirror every time, why not explore some interesting spots around Klang Valley?

Here are a few spots around Klang Valley worth checking out.

1. Rehab, Pasar Seni

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If you’re already around Pasar Seni, you can drop by Rehab for a mirror selfie with a little twist. The cafe has a wall lined with vintage television sets, and guess what? One of those screens doubles as a mirror! So, ditch the usual mirror and let your OOTD make its TV debut!

2. People’s Pleasure, Cyberjaya

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Over in Cyberjaya, People’s Pleasure offers a more playful setting for your next OOTD shot. This sneaker and streetwear store is filled with colourful furniture, quirky décor, and an unexpected round mirror near the entrance.

It might not be your usual full-length mirror, but that’s part of the fun!

3. Kantata KL, Zhongshan Building

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Make your way to Kantata KL at the Zhongshan Building, where a large mirror right at the entrance makes for a convenient spot to check your outfit and snap a quick mirror selfie.

Just make sure you leave enough room for everyone else to get through!

4. PeuPeu Café, The Très Hotel

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For a mirror selfie with a little retro flair, make your way to PeuPeu Café at The Très Hotel.

The full-length wavy mirror, vintage television sets, and bold geometric wallpaper give your reflection a fun backdrop. It’s the kind of spot where even your phone deserves a little screen time!

5. Tsutaya Books, Pavilion Bukit Jalil

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Now, for the bookish heads (and those in their performative reader era), Tsutaya Books at Pavilion Bukit Jalil has mirrored ceiling panels that make its towering bookshelves look even more impressive.

It’s a fun spot to experiment with an overhead selfie and get a little bookish magic into your OOTD shot.

Your Mirror Selfie Could Use A Little Help

Now that you’ve found your mirror, there’s still the small matter of getting the picture right.

First, let’s talk about your phone. It’s usually the one thing standing between you and your reflection, so why not make it part of the picture? Try holding it slightly to the side or around chest height to show off more of your outfit. After all, it’s part of the OOTD now!

Sample photos

Of course, every mirror has its own personality, so you’ll want to play around a little. At Kantata KL, take advantage of the large entrance mirror to capture your full outfit, from head to toe.

BookXcess, meanwhile, offers a different challenge with its ceiling mirror. Getting an overhead selfie can be tricky when you’re not quite sure what the camera is capturing.

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This is where the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series’ Back Display comes in handy. You can use the rear camera for the ‘gram while still being able to check your angles on the back screen, so you can see yourself and those towering bookshelves without all the guesswork. No awkward neck craning or discovering that half your outfit is missing!

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And when you’re taking pictures with friends, you won’t have to keep asking whether everyone made it into the shot. That’s one less thing to worry about when organising a group selfie.

When it comes to the actual pose, a few little adjustments can make a difference. Try turning your body slightly, shifting your weight onto one leg and paying attention to the lighting. Don’t be afraid to take a few shots, either. After all, the perfect mirror selfie rarely happens on the first try.

Your Phone Is Part Of The Outfit

A good-looking phone is always a nice addition to your OOTD, and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series brings a sleek design with a premium finish to the table.

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The series also comes packed with camera features that let you capture and personalise your pictures in different ways. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Back Display: Use the rear camera while checking your framing on the back screen, making it easier to take selfies and group pictures.

Use the rear camera while checking your framing on the back screen, making it easier to take selfies and group pictures. Leica dual-200MP cameras: Capture everything from full outfit shots to close-ups of your favourite accessories.

Capture everything from full outfit shots to close-ups of your favourite accessories. Essential Moments: Experiment with Leica-inspired photographic styles to give your pictures a different look.

Experiment with Leica-inspired photographic styles to give your pictures a different look. Customisable filters: Play around with different filters or import your own to find a style that suits your feed.

Beyond photography, the Back Display has a few other tricks up its sleeve. You can personalise it with your own wallpapers, an interactive pet mascot or even create a wallpaper using GenAI.

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It also lets you pin QR codes, notes and screenshots for quick access, while useful information such as message notifications, trip details, alarms and timers can be viewed at a glance. With support for selected third-party apps like Google Maps, Spotify and Google Gemini, it also puts some everyday conveniences right at the back of your phone.

With its premium design and versatile camera features, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series gives you more ways to capture and personalise your everyday pictures.

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The Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at RM4,799, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max starts at RM5,999. Both models will also be available at special pre-order prices from 18 to 26 November 2026, starting at RM4,499 and RM5,499, respectively.

Ready to give your mirror selfies a little upgrade? Check out the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series and discover more about its features at your nearest Xiaomi Store or visit the official Xiaomi website.

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