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Bringing together six female artists from different backgrounds and stages of life, Thread and Harbour is an exhibition that reflects on the journeys of creating, finding direction and navigating the uncertainties that come with being an artist. Centred on personal experiences, the exhibition considers the endurance, care and inner labour that unfold through different stages of life and creative practice.

Featuring Alexdrina Chong (Alexoid Luce), Anussha Lokanathan, Apple Ang, Elly Nor Suria Bt Mohamed Zainudin, Reena M and You Jia Xin, the exhibition brings together artists based in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, each with distinct artistic practices shaped by their personal experiences and perspectives.

Working across different mediums and approaches, the artists explore a range of subjects through their individual practices. Alexdrina Chong (Alexoid Luce) works across sculpture, visual design and social engagement, examining mental health stigmas and emotional complexity. Anussha Lokanathan explores emotions and the hidden meanings of everyday objects through surrealism, symbolism and material experimentation. Apple Ang finds inspiration in the tranquillity of skies and landscapes through painting, while Elly Nor Suria Bt Mohamed Zainudin draws from childhood memories, kampung life, family and motherhood through her mixed-media practice.

Reena M explores geometric abstraction through painting, assemblage and constructed forms, using plywood and repeated elements to examine structure, rhythm and space, while You Jia Xin draws from her experiences growing up around family-run restaurants, exploring food as a visual language of memory, intimacy and human relationships.

Though their practices and backgrounds differ, the artists share a common space shaped by their individual journeys of making, learning and finding their place within their creative practices.

The exhibition also considers the less visible aspects of these journeys. Beyond the finished works, there are moments of uncertainty, persistence, self-discovery and quiet effort that often go unseen. These experiences are not always linear, nor do they follow the same pace. Each artist carries her own sense of direction, shaped by where she has been and where she hopes to go.

Some arrive certain, some unsure. Some have walked far, while others are just beginning. Rather than comparing these journeys or measuring how far each artist has come, Thread and Harbour brings them together in a shared space where different experiences can exist alongside one another.

At its heart, Thread and Harbour creates a space to pause and recognise the different paths that shape an artist’s journey. It brings these stories together, allowing room for reflection, connection and rest.

Alongside the exhibition, Thread and Harbour will also host a public talk, offering an opportunity to further explore the ideas and experiences behind the exhibition.

Programme Highlight

Between Thread and Harbour (21 November 2026, Sat, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM):

A conversation on shared experiences and different journeys, bringing together perspectives on the individual paths, creative processes and experiences that shape each artist.

Venue: Hin Bus Depot Gallery

Admission: Free entry

Visitors are invited to experience the exhibition and encounter the individual perspectives and creative journeys of the six participating artists.

To learn more about the exhibition, visit hinbusdepot.com or follow @hinbusdepot for updates.

Exhibition Details

Exhibition Title: Thread and Harbour

Thread and Harbour Dates: 20 November – 27 December 2026

20 November – 27 December 2026 Location: Hin Bus Depot Gallery (31A, Jalan Gurdwara, 10300 George Town, Penang)

Hin Bus Depot Gallery (31A, Jalan Gurdwara, 10300 George Town, Penang) Visiting Hours:

○ Weekdays: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

○ Weekends: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

○ Weekdays: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM ○ Weekends: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM Participating Artists: Alexdrina Chong (Alexoid Luce), Anussha Lokanathan, Apple Ang, Elly Nor Suria Bt Mohamed Zainudin, Reena M and You Jia Xin



For media inquiries, interview requests, or appointment bookings outside regular hours, contact Queen Lee (Exhibition Coordinator, Thread and Harbour) via Hin Bus Depot.

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