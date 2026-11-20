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Technology is becoming part of almost everything we do, from how we work and communicate to how businesses operate and industries grow. As technology advances, the need for faster, more powerful, and reliable memory and storage solutions continues to grow too.

Micron Technology Inc. is one of the companies helping meet this demand. A global leader in memory and storage solutions, Micron develops technologies that support a wide range of applications, from everyday computing to artificial intelligence.

Micron started its operations in Malaysia in Muar, Johor, in 2010, before expanding to Penang in 2018 as a greenfield investment. Today, its teams in both states work on making and testing different memory and storage products, including SSDs, NAND, PCDRAM and memory modules.

Penang is also where Micron produces its world-first 256GB LPDRAM SOCAMM2, a high-capacity memory product designed to support the next generation of AI data centres.

But behind these products are also people who keep learning, developing new skills and taking on bigger challenges as the industry grows.

From The Production Floor To Developing Others

Everyone starts somewhere, and for Nor Shamim Mat Saffar, that journey began on the production floor.

She joined Micron in 2019 as an operator in the surface mount technology (SMT) front-of-line operations team. The role gave her hands-on experience with machines and manufacturing processes, while teaching her the importance of quality, safety and following standard procedures.

As she gained more experience, she also started learning new skills and sharing what she knew with others. Eventually, she took on the role of training fellow employees, something she hadn’t expected when she first joined.

When I first joined Micron, I was just focused on learning the job and doing it well. I never really thought that one day I would be the one training other people Nor Shamim Mat Saffar.

Since then, Nor Shamim has completed her Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) Level 2 and 3 qualifications and hopes to continue her studies with a diploma. She also hopes to take on a bigger role, while maintaining a healthy balance between work and family.

I still want to grow in my career, but as a mother, having time for my family is also very important to me. Looking ahead, I hope I can continue my studies, get my diploma and eventually take on a bigger role such as a supervisor or assistant supervisor role, while still having that balance with my family. Nor Shamim Mat Saffar.

Her experience is also part of how Micron is growing. As the company adopts new technologies, employees get more opportunities to learn about automation, engineering, AI and other areas.

For those just starting their careers, Nor Shamim’s advice is to stay open to learning and not look down on starting small, because every experience counts.

Don’t be afraid to start as an operator. I started as an operator myself, and that was where I built the foundation of my career. Keep learning, build your skills and don’t be afraid to take opportunities when they come your way. Nor Shamim Mat Saffar.

Engineering In The Age Of AI

While Nor Shamim found her footing in manufacturing, Kevin Lee Kar Heng has been exploring how engineering and AI can solve problems in new ways.

Kevin joined Micron in January 2021 as a process engineer in the component assembly team. His work involves looking into problems, analysing data and finding ways to make processes better.

For me, engineering is a bit like detective work. You see a problem, you look at the data, figure out what’s happening and try to solve it. That’s the part I enjoy. And now with AI, there are so many more things we can try and learn Kevin Lee Kar Heng.

One part of his work involves Autonomous Defect Classification, which uses AI to help identify defects. He’s also explored generative AI tools to pick up new skills, including developing a Power BI dashboard.

For Kevin, AI isn’t just about getting things done faster. It also gives him more ways to experiment, learn and share what he knows with others.

Outside his day-to-day work, Kevin has contributed to technical papers, research collaborations and industry conferences. He’s also involved in leadership initiatives through Micron’s Mosaic employee resource group.

One thing he appreciates about working at Micron is the flexibility to grow in different directions. Employees can move into management or continue along a technical career path, allowing them to build their careers without having to leave the hands-on work they enjoy.

Looking ahead, Kevin hopes to take on more challenging projects while staying close to engineering. His advice to fresh graduates and students is to explore different opportunities, gain experience and keep an open mind before deciding on a career path.

Give yourself the chance to explore. That’s how you discover what really fits you. Ultimately, passion and personal fit are often discovered by doing, not simply by thinking about them. Kevin Lee Kar Heng.

More Than Just Building A Career

Growing in a career isn’t just about learning new skills or moving up the ladder. Having the right support and opportunities along the way also makes a difference.

At Micron Malaysia, employees are recognised through its Total Rewards programme, which includes competitive pay, performance-based rewards and opportunities for eligible employees to share in the company’s long-term growth.

The company also supports employee wellbeing through health and medical coverage, meal subsidies, confidential counselling and workplace initiatives. These cover different aspects of wellbeing, including physical, mental, social, career and financial health.

Besides that, it provides learning and development opportunities, from AI training and skills development to programmes for graduates and future leaders. These initiatives help employees continue learning and build their careers.

As technology continues to change, so do the skills needed to keep up. Nor Shamim and Kevin’s stories show how learning new things and taking on challenges can open up different opportunities along the way.

Their experiences at Micron Malaysia shed light on just some aspects to how employees get the chance to learn new skills, grow their careers and contribute to the technology shaping our future.

Want to explore career opportunities at Micron or learn more about what the company does in Malaysia? Visit its official website HERE to find out more.

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