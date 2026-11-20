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Shoppers at Intermark Mall can redeem mystery Japanese character collectibles this festive season, provided they meet a minimum spending requirement of between RM380 and RM580.

The Kuala Lumpur mall launched its Christmas of Curious Wonders campaign on 16 November 2026 in collaboration with collectible retailer Play Nation.

The campaign runs until 3 January 2027.

While the campaign adopts a general Santa-elf theme, the mall’s display installations feature giant Sanrio-style figures alongside festive pop-ups.

Under the redemption mechanics, shoppers who spend at least RM380 across two combined receipts can redeem a DIY Fridge Magnet.

Those who spend at least RM580 across two combined receipts can redeem a Limited Edition DIY Snow Globe.

Both keepsakes include a mystery Japanese character element, according to the press release.

Sanrio Displays, Gift Wrapping, and a Quieter Photo Spot

Shoppers who spend at least RM100 mall-wide qualify for complimentary gift-wrapping services at the Gift Wrapping Station.

Other campaign features include a Christmas Market, Play Nation’s Festive Pop-Up, and hands-on activities at The Wonder Factory and Holiday Gifting Station.

The atrium setup features a giant Hello Kitty Ferris wheel installation alongside booths selling Sanrio merchandise.

The mall is a perfect choice for those who prefer a less crowded alternative for Christmas photos than larger city-centre shopping centres.

Evelyn Woon, General Manager of Marketing at Intermark Mall, said the campaign aims to offer families and office workers a seasonal escape while adding creativity to everyday routines.

Play Nation Managing Directors and Co-Founders Wong Kai Jun and Wong Kai Lin stated that the partnership builds on previous collaborations to bring play into everyday experiences.

Situated along Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur’s Embassy Row, Intermark Mall spans six retail levels with over 80 retailers.

The mall is directly connected to DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur and the Grade A office towers Integra and Vista, and is accessible via major highways and public transportation.

All photos by the writer.

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