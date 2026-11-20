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Huawei Malaysia just launched its latest mid-range smartphone series with flagship imaging capabilities, the Huawei nova 16s Series, in conjunction with the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards.

Held under the theme “A Heartwarming World”, the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards Malaysia 2026 celebrates photographers and visual storytellers who capture meaningful moments, unique perspectives, and the beauty of every day life through the lens of HUAWEI smartphones.

200 Megapixel Portrait Imaging Takes Centre Stage

The HUAWEI nova 16s Pro features a 200MP RYYB Ultra-large Sensor Main Camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor, designed to capture more light and detail aross a wide range of shooting environments. Together with OIS and AIS stabilisation, the camera helps deliver brighter, cleaner and sharper images, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

Pic: Shahril / TRP

High-Res mode also gives users greater flexibility when capturing their shots, allowing them to shoot a high-resolution image before cropping and reframing different subjects while retaining high levels of detail.

The Pro model further introduces Huawei’s Front and Rear True-To-Colour cameras, designed to deliver more accurate colour reproduction across both selfies and rear-camera technology. On the front, the True-To-Colour camera works alongside a 50MP Ultra Portrait Camera and large 1/1.25-inch front camera sensor, helping preserve natural skin tones and facial details.

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Meanwhile, the 0.8x to 5x selfie and wefie zoom on the HUAWEI 16s Pro also gives users greater freedom across different portrait scenarios, ranging from ultra-wide group selfies to detailed close-up portraits.

Across the series, a 50MP RYYB Periscope Telephoto Camera brings distant subjects closer while retaining detail and clarity, making it suitable for everything from portraits and travel photography to concerts and live performances.

AI-Powered Editing On All HUAWEI nova 16s Series

Available across the HUAWEI nova 16s Series, Huawei’s AI-powered imaging tools make it easier to capture, edit and refine photographs directly on the device without relying on third-party applications:

AI Composition provides real-time guidance for more balanced framing, while AI Move allows users to resize and reposition subjects or objects after an image is captured.

AI Remove helps eliminate unwanted objects from the background, while AI-Deglare reduces unwanted reflections when shooting through glass or reflective surfaces.

For group photographs, AI Best Expression intelligently reviews multiple shots and selects the best facial expression for each individual, helping users create a more complete group photo even when someone blinks or looks away.

Super 5G for Faster, More Reliable Connectivity

Beyond imaging, the HUAWEI nova 16s Series brings 5G connectivity powered by a Kirin chipset, designed to deliver fast, smooth and reliable performance for everyday use.

On the HUAWEI nova 16s Pro, the 5G Kirin 9010S chipset is designed to provide faster signal recovery and a more responsive connection in challenging network environments, from stepping out of lifts and basement car parks to navigating crowded public spaces. Actual performance may vary depending on environmental and network conditions.

The series also introduces EMUI 16, further enhancing the cross-device experience. Through the Petal Interconnect App, users can transfer photos and files between the HUAWEI nova 16s Series and compatible iOS devices, making it easier to move and share content across different platforms.

Meanwhile, the Celia AI Assistant enables users to perform everyday tasks through voice commands, from setting reminders and answering questions to booking rides, without constantly switching between applications. Celia also supports English, Chinese and Cantonese, making everyday interactions more convenient for a wider range of users.

More Power for All-Day Creativity

Supporting the imaging and connectivity experience is a 7,000mAh battery across the HUAWEI nova 16s Series, an upgrade from the previous generation’s 5,500mAh capacity.

When users need a quick boost, 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo can provide up to 40% charge in 15 minutes, helping users spend less time plugged in and more time creating, streaming and staying connected throughout the day.

The series also provides access to everyday applications through HUAWEI AppGallery, with essential apps including local services and supported banking applications available through Huawei’s ecosystem.

AppGallery also provides one-click app updates and a four-layer security screening process designed to provide added protection for users.

Pricing and Availability

In celebration of the launch, customers will be entitled to complimentary gifts worth up to RM1,956 and receive instant rebates of up to RM600. Priced at RM2,599, the HUAWEI nova 16s is available in Breathing Crystal, Starry Black and Sky White; while the HUAWEI nova 16s Pro, priced at RM 3,299, comes in Breathing Crystal and Starry Black.

With instant rebates of up to RM600, customers can purchase the latest HUAWEI nova16 Series at an attractive starting price of just RM1,999. The HUAWEI nova 16s Series will be available via the HUAWEI Official Store, as well as HUAWEI’s official store on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

Customers can also enjoy added after-sales support through HUAWEI Service Day, held on the first Friday and Saturday of every month at selected HUAWEI Authorised Service Centres. The programme offers complimentary services including Free Labour, Free Screen Protector, Free Cleaning & Refresh and Free System Renewal.

On the other hand, photography enthusiasts are invited to visit the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards Malaysia 2026 Exhibition, themed “A Heartwarming World” on 20 November 2026 from 9AM to 9PM at Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, Kuala Lumpur. The exhibition will showcase inspiring photographs and visual stories captured through the lens of HUAWEI XMAGE, offering visitors an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of photography and the stories behind each image.

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