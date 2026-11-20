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From Christmas markets to charity runs, KL’s calendar is filling up fast as the festive season kicks off. Grab your calendar (and maybe a friend or two), because here are the events you won’t want to miss.

Pokemon Festival Zone | 21-22 Nov | Plaza Petronas, KLCC | Free public event

The Pokemon Festival Zone at Pokemon RUN 30 Malaysia is open to everyone, whether or not you’re running. Entry is free, and visitors can walk through the Time Tunnel, an interactive space tracing Pokemon’s 30-year history and showcasing the franchise’s latest developments. There’s also a Pikachu Parade, plus a special Pokemon Pop-Up Store selling exclusive merchandise.

Described as a vibrant post-run celebration hub, it’s where Trainers can unwind and share their 30th anniversary adventure. The Zone runs alongside the event on 21 and 22 November at Plaza Petronas, KLCC, so it works for families, casual fans and anyone who just wants to enjoy the festivities.

Journey of Wonders | 18 Nov 2026-3 Jan 2027 | Pavilion KL | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Inspired by HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone series, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur’s Journey of Wonders turns the Centre Court into an immersive wonderland, the closest you’ll get to Diagon Alley without a Hogwarts letter.

Chuck’smas Dollhouse | 19-29 Nov | APW Bangsar | 10am-9pm | Free public event

Pic: @chucksmas/IG

Chuck’smas Dollhouse has officially opened its doors at APW Bangsar, and it’s the prettiest place to shop gifts for the makeup and beauty lovers on your list (yourself included, obviously). They’ve gathered 25 of their favourite neighbours, from beauty and lashes to lingerie, activewear, matcha and more, so your Christmas wishlist is officially fulfilled.

Czipmas Village | 19 Nov-6 Dec | Bangsar Village II | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Tick everyone off your gift list at Czipmas Village, a wonderland for stationery lovers this festive season. More details will be shared on Cziplee’s official social media pages.

True Horror Stories Vol 6 | 20 Nov | KL Comedy Corner, Bandar Sunway | Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 8.30pm | Ticketed event (RM50 single / RM90 pair via CloudJoi)

Volume 6 of True Horror Stories by Comedians has arrived! Five editions in, you’d expect the spooky tales to have dried up, yet the creepy encounters keep rolling in, and a few are properly wild. Elgin hosts, joined by Riezman Razlan and Asyraf Kamal, with Ayim Razak dropping in as a special guest. Expect a night of big laughs, real chills and a few “oh no” moments. Someone in the audience may even have a ghostly run-in of their own. Got a creepy story to tell? Send it via DM or the QR code, photos welcome, and it could end up on stage. Tickets available on CloudJoi.

Run With AMOTTI | 21 Nov | Arena Sukan, Setapak | 7am-10am | Ticketed event

Run with AMOTTI is an exclusive fitness experience happening this Sunday with AMOTTI, winner of Netflix’s Physical:100 Season 2 and member of the winning Team Korea on Physical: Asia. Participants train alongside AMOTTI in a structured running programme led by REP Hybrid coach and Malaysian triathlete Cindy Sui, covering running techniques, pacing, and endurance training. Limited to 50 participants, tickets are RM159 on Ticket2U.

Crackers Rave | 21-22 Nov | Sunway Square | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Julie’s Crackers Rave is a two-day daytime festival at Sunway Square. Eight Malaysian DJs play techno and melodic sets from 2pm to 6pm, and there’s a market of local indie vendors with baked treats, coffee, and Perler bead crafting.

Each day also has a different Crackers Experience Zone activity: a comedic “Sip & Spill” session on the 21st, and a live cooking demo on the 22nd showing how to turn Julie’s Crackers into canapés. Free cracker sampling runs throughout, spotlighting the brand’s newer Salty Crackers alongside its Golden, Butter and Sugar flavours.

READ MORE: Your Weekend Plans Just Got Crunchier With Julie’s Crackers Rave

Viva Salon | 21 Nov-20 Dec | Zontiga, GMBB | 11am-7pm | Free public event

Pic: @zontiga/IG

Viva Salon is a free documentation exhibition on salon photography in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, curated by Zhuang Wubin and running from 21 November to 20 December at Zontiga KL. Long before social media and digital cameras, camera clubs, photographic societies and salon competitions guided how photographs were taken, evaluated and admired across Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The exhibition examines the influence, aesthetics and afterlives of this movement through six prints and 21 photo publications that visitors can flip through at the table. A public programme runs alongside it, including curator walkthroughs, a talk by Zhuang Wubin, Photo Hunting Sunday, Family Archive Day for free scanning of family camera-club prints and medals, and an open call, The Zontiga Salon.

Run For Good | 22 Nov | Bijou, Ara Damansara | 7-11am | Entry via contributions

Lace up, friends, because Run for Good 2.0 is back and it’s all for the paws! Join the beginner-friendly 4km run that ends with a meet-and-greet with over 400 cats and dogs at PAWS. Then it’s back to the cafe for a wellness bazaar with good coffee, fun brand activations, wellness experiences, and cat adoption opportunities (fair warning: you may leave with a new roommate). Every cent goes towards PAWS’ new shelter, and you can even snag a limited Run for Good tee while stocks last. To register, fill out the Google Form.

The Amotti WOD x REP Hybrid | 22 Nov | REP Hybrid, Glo Damansara | 9.30am, 11.30am | Ticketed event

On Sunday, AMOTTI will lead two exclusive workout sessions at 9.30am and 11.30am. Spots are limited to 35 participants per session, and the RM449 ticket includes Biotherm products worth RM100, Jaya Grocer vouchers worth RM50, hydration by upbound and a REP Hybrid T-shirt worth RM80. Remember to get your ticket on Ticket2U.

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