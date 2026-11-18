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More than 100 schools across Malaysia have collected nearly 500,000 used beverage cartons through the second year of the MILO Energy for Good programme, highlighting how small recycling efforts can make a difference in local communities.

The programme, which encourages students to practise sustainable habits, saw used beverage carton (UBC) collections increase by nearly 60% in 2026 compared to the previous year.

Through the initiative, participating schools earn points based on the number of used cartons they collect. These points can then be redeemed for resources to support students’ learning environments and active lifestyles.

The programme recently celebrated its 2026 achievements by recognising 12 state champion schools, selected based on their collection results.

SJKC La Salle in Kuala Lumpur was named the national champion for 2026. Each state champion received a certificate and RM1,000 cash prize, while the national champion received an additional RM1,000.

Participating students were also awarded co-curricular points in recognition of their involvement.

SJKC La Salle was crowned the 2026 MILO® Energy for Good National Champion, with its outstanding collection efforts and creative video submission showcasing the school’s teamwork and commitment to recycling.

Old Beverage Cartons Given A Second Life

Beyond encouraging students to recycle, the programme also demonstrates how used beverage cartons can be turned into something useful.

Through a partnership between Nestlé, Tetra Pak Malaysia, KPT Recycle and AFN Sports Equipment, the collected cartons are transformed into items such as classroom furniture and sports equipment.

These include ping pong tables, track hurdles and basketball backboards, allowing students to see how their everyday recycling efforts can directly benefit their schools.

Through hands-on and engaging activities, students discovered how small actions, such as recycling used beverage cartons, can benefit their school, the community and the environment.

Nestlé Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei chief executive officer Juan Aranols said the programme gives students a better understanding of how individual actions can contribute to wider sustainability efforts.

He added that the initiative aims to inspire young Malaysians to adopt more environmentally friendly habits and continue practising them beyond the classroom.

A proud moment as representatives from the 12 winning schools across Malaysia came together to be recognised for their outstanding recycling achievements.

The programme also received recognition from the Ministry of Education Malaysia, with Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division director Ithnin bin Mahadi highlighting the importance of nurturing environmental responsibility among younger generations.

He said the participation of more than 100 schools and the collection of nearly half a million used beverage cartons showed what schools, communities and industry partners could achieve by working together.

SJKC La Salle Sees Students Become More Motivated To Recycle

For SJKC La Salle, the programme has also encouraged greater teamwork and environmental awareness among its students.

School representative Chua Chung Wei said students became increasingly motivated to recycle, encourage one another and take responsibility for their actions throughout the initiative.

What began as a simple recycling activity eventually grew into a collective effort involving students, teachers, parents and the wider community.

The MILO Energy for Good programme is carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Education Malaysia and Tetra Pak Malaysia.

It also builds on the organisations’ long-standing commitment to beverage carton recycling through Project CAREton, which began in 2012.

To date, MILO and Tetra Pak Malaysia have collected 7,400 tonnes of used beverage cartons through the project, equivalent to approximately 570 million cartons.

Some of these materials have been transformed into useful products, including roofing tiles and furniture for underserved communities.

Programme Opens Its Closing Celebration To The Public

Seated from left: MD of Tetra Pak for Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines & Indonesia Marcelo Perazzo; CEO Nestlé Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Juan Aranols; Director of Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division of MoE Ithnin Mahadi; Business Executive Officer MILO® Malaysia and Singapore Ng Su Yen; Deputy Director of Education, Student Development Sector, FT of KL Education Department Aziz Hashim.

The 2026 programme concluded with a closing celebration at Centre Court, The Campus Ampang.

For the first time, the celebration was held outside a school environment, allowing members of the public to get involved through interactive activities and a used beverage carton collection drive.

The move aimed to encourage more Malaysians to participate in recycling and extend the programme’s sustainability message beyond participating schools.

With nearly half a million cartons collected in 2026, the initiative shows how everyday recycling habits can become a collective effort to support both education and the environment.

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