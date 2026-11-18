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ATEEZ, the K-pop group known for their high-energy performances and cinematic storytelling, is teaming up with I’m donut ?, Japan’s much-loved donut brand, for a limited-time collaboration landing in Malaysia.

Titled “I’m ATEEZ? Crash To Begin”, the two-week pop-up runs from 27 November to 10 December exclusively at the brand’s The Exchange TRX outlet in Kuala Lumpur.

At the heart of the collaboration is the Black & White Vanilla Truffle donut, inspired by ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6. The monochrome palette is a nod to the album’s bold aesthetic, while the vanilla truffle flavour promises something indulgent.

Beyond the donut, the collaboration includes the exclusive I’m ATEEZ? BLANKET merchandise. For fans who like their fandom collection to blend into everyday life, it’s a lovely and practical keepsake. However, the free random member photocards and postcards remain exclusive to South Korea.

The collaboration is also available in South Korea and Japan from 17 to 30 November, and in Taiwan from 27 November to 10 December.

A Collision of Stadium-Sized Fandom and Hour-Long Bakery Lines

For casual readers wondering why a donut drop is generating so much buzz, the hype comes down to two major fanbases colliding in Kuala Lumpur.

ATEEZ has built a massive, dedicated following in Malaysia—known as ATINY—especially after making their local stage debut in 2025 before returning in March 2026 for their first-ever solo concert in Kuala Lumpur.

That show even made headlines when local fans attended dressed in traditional baju kurung and baju kebaya to celebrate Hari Raya, as reported by the New Straits Times.

On the food side, I’m donut ? is still riding the wave of its own blockbuster Malaysian debut.

Having opened its first Southeast Asian store at The Exchange TRX in September, the Japanese bakery has become famous for its cloud-like nama brioche donuts—and for drawing hour-long queues and evening sell-outs even on regular days.

Combining a red-hot K-pop fandom with a viral bakery means fans hoping to snag the limited-edition donut or blanket should expect brisk lines once the pop-up begins.

Plan your visit

Venue: I’m donut ?, GS.05.0, Marketlane, The Exchange TRX

Date: 27 November to 10 December 2026

Operating hours: 10am-10pm

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