Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian rap-rock band Pop Shuvit has been officially announced as the opening act for My Chemical Romance (MCR) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday and Friday (19 and 20 November).

The shows mark an on-stage reunion for both bands nearly 19 years after Pop Shuvit supported MCR at their first Malaysian concert at Stadium Merdeka in December 2007.

Beyond their 2007 Stadium Merdeka show, the two bands also share a studio history. MCR lead guitarist Ray Toro previously produced and featured on Pop Shuvit’s 2023 single ‘Space Between Us’, which also featured Butterfingers frontman Emmett Roslan Ishak.

On Instagram, Pop Shuvit shared their excitement about performing with MCR once again at TM Stadium Nasional this Thursday and Friday, reminding fans that they will hit the stage at 7.15pm.

Two decades of loud nights and long roads, and here we are. Warming up the crowd for our buddies once more is a full-circle moment. The wait is over. KL, make some noise! Pop Shuvit on Instagram

Fans wasted no time filling the comments with their setlist wishes, from ‘Let Sleeping Dogs Lie’ and ‘Makania’ to ‘Old Skool Rocka’ and ‘Marabahaya.’

It’s easy to see why. Pop Shuvit is one of Malaysia’s best-loved homegrown rock acts, known for a high-energy sound that blends rock, rap and heavy riffs. Emerging from the Kuala Lumpur scene in 2000, the band built a loyal following with catchy anthems that still get crowds singing along.

Their gritty, rebellious style and street-level attitude made them a defining name in the local alternative music scene, and for many fans, they remain a soundtrack to growing up.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.