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Sometimes, the best way to become a person you admire is to ask them yourself.

As the saying goes: “Ask, and you shall receive”.

One man, who describes himself as an “ordinary corporate guy”, did just that.

Threads user @m_syafiq_y posted on the platform asking successful Malaysian food content creator and entrepreneur Khairul Aming how to be like him.

“Hi @khairulaming. How can I become like you? I am an ordinary corporate guy but I have big dreams. Do you have advice you can share with me and others here? I will try to practice it,” he said in his post.

Khairul Aming replies with a four-page note

Khairul, ever vigilant on social media, saw the post and responded with a lengthy four-page note, sharing his advice and what he practised to get where he is now.

“I made my dreams a KPI that can be measured”

On the first page, Khairul noted that he made his dreams into a KPI that can be measured, and not simply keeping it as a lofty dream.

He gave an example where he kept a “countdown app” in his phone for the date that he will resign from his job.

“I had to make sure that I was emotionally and financially ready before the time comes. When it was time to resign, there can be no doubts because my time was up,” said Khairul.

After that, he advised setting a KPI for how much monthly income you’ll need after resigning.

“Let’s say you want RM5,000. You’ll need to set a KPI so that you’ll achieve that RM5,000 in three weeks,” he added.

Khairul shared that his goals are always scheduled, and he arranges everything that he seeks to achieve over time, and he will try to reach those goals based on a timeline.

“Start small, and build up the momentum”

On the second page, Khairul emphasised starting with smaller, more attainable goals rather than large, harder-to-achieve ones.

“Starting from this small KPI, we will be more determined to reach a bigger KPI, and then another one, and another one. This is what’s called momentum and that’s what we need,” he said.

He highlighted how setting too large a goal and trying to achieve it in such a short amount of time may make you feel like it’s too difficult to reach, thus making you more prone to giving up.

Khairul then advised learning new skills to “upgrade” yourself, so that you’ll be ready when you get closer to your goals.

He shared an example where he had almost hit RM1 million in sales for the first time but had no knowledge of taxes, how much to roll back, personal finance, and zakat, among other things related to money.

“This is why if you’re not ready, your first RM1 million will crash,” Khairul said.

“Spend at least on hour a day to learn new skills, and never forget who you were when you started”

On page three, Khairul emphasised how easy it is to learn new skills with today’s technology.

He advised spending at least one hour a day to pick up a new skill or gain more knowledge, and highlighted platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram where there are millions of educational videos put up for free.

“I always do this in the LRT while commuting back and forth from work,” he said.

Besides that, Khairul reminds everyone to stay disciplined and remember who they were when they first started before setting out to achieve their goals.

“Who were you when your sales were at RM1,000 versus RM1 million? Are we the same person or did we start getting complacent? We might have regressed to an earlier stage without realising it,” Khairul said.

“It all depends on whether we want it or not. The market doesn’t care for any of our excuses”

Khairul’s final advice touches on self-determination. He noted that that it all boils down to how much an individual wants to reach their set goals.

“At the end of the day, it all depends on whether we want to do it or not. We are all busy, and everyone has their own personal problems. There’s no end to all the excuses we can give.

“But honestly, the market does not care for our excuses,” he said.

He ended the advice with some prose, saying that to remain relevant in today’s market is akin to rowing a boat against the river’s current.

If we can paddle stronger than the current, we will move forward. If we paddle with the same strength of the current, we will remain there forever, and if we stop paddling, we will get swept behind. Khairul Aming

Khairul’s advice is sound, and can even apply to every day life

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or just someone who needs to get their daily life in order, or recovering from a tough time in life, Khairul’s advice could be applied in almost all aspects.

Although his four-page guide is aimed at starting a business and making it successful, it could also be applied to every day things like spring cleaning your home, getting important documents in order, or even goals at work if you’re an office employee.

Like he said in his post, it’s all just a matter of whether you want to do it or not.

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