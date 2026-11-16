Your Weekend Plans Just Got Crunchier With Julie’s Crackers Rave

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Who says a good rave needs to happen after dark? Julie’s is switching things up with its upcoming Crackers Rave, a two-day daytime festival where visitors can enjoy electronic dance music, browse local artisan stalls and, of course, munch on plenty of crackers.

Taking place at Sunway Square (L1 Driveway) from 10am to 10pm, the free-entry event will feature four dedicated zones, each offering something different for visitors to explore. Whether you’re there for the music, a little retail therapy or simply the snacks, there’s plenty to keep you occupied throughout the weekend.

“Crackers Rave is our invitation to step away from the usual weekend routine and into a space built for expression, movement and genuine connection,” Tzy Horng Sai, Director of Julie’s Biscuits

Beyond The Beats, There’s Plenty To Eat

The festival will feature four zones, each offering something different throughout the two-day event.

Music lovers can head to The Main Floor, where eight Malaysian DJs, including Curzone, Ashley Lau and Leonard Sinclair, will take turns behind the decks. Expect a mix of techno and melodic beats, with DJ sets running from 2pm to 6pm.

Meanwhile, The Market will bring together local indie creators and lifestyle vendors, alongside stalls selling freshly baked treats, coffee and snacks. There will also be Perler bead crafting for visitors who fancy making something while they’re there.

The Crackers Experience Zone will also feature different activities across the two days:

21 November: Off The Records – Hosts Ming Yue and Graeme will lead a comedic Sip & Spill session, featuring crowd interviews and cracker-eating moments.

– Hosts Ming Yue and Graeme will lead a comedic Sip & Spill session, featuring crowd interviews and cracker-eating moments. 22 November: The Crackers Lab – Jun and Tonic will host a live cooking demonstration and meet-and-greet, showing visitors how to turn Julie’s Crackers into canapés. One of the recipes features Golden Crackers topped with soy-marinated tomatoes and mozzarella.

For something more laid-back, The Alfresco Lawn will offer a place to sit back and enjoy Julie’s four cracker flavours: Salty, Golden, Butter and Sugar. Visitors can also find sampling booths across the festival, with crew members handing out crackers throughout the venue.

Crunch Time Just Got A Little Saltier

While Julie’s Crackers Rave celebrates all things crunchy, the event also puts the spotlight on the brand’s newer addition, Julie’s Salty Crackers.

Available in stores and online since April 2026, the crackers are golden-baked with a light, airy texture and topped with salt crystals for a savoury bite. They can be enjoyed on their own or paired with dips and toppings, alongside Julie’s existing Golden, Butter and Sugar Crackers.

Visitors can also get their hands on the full Julie’s Crackers Series at retail stores nationwide or through the brand’s official Shopee and Lazada flagship stores.

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