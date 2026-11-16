Malaysia Attraction Pass Opens Up More Ways To Discover Malaysia

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Exploring Malaysia just got more rewarding with the introduction of the Malaysia Attraction Pass (MAP), a collaborative tourism initiative that brings together four Malaysian attractions and Changi Airport to encourage visitors to discover more of what Malaysia has to offer.

Introduced as part of the collective partnership spurring domestic and international tourism, MAP aims to make exploring the country’s attractions more accessible and convenient for both local and international visitors. Through a selection of curated packages, visitors can enjoy multiple experiences through one pass, offering greater flexibility and value when planning their outings.

The Malaysia Attraction Pass brings together four popular Malaysian attractions and Changi Airport privileges to offer visitors more ways to discover and experience Malaysia.

The initiative features four participating attractions in Malaysia, namely Sunway Lagoon Night Park in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, Farm Fresh @ UPM in Serdang, Selangor, Aquaria KLCC and Petrosains, The Discovery Centre in Kuala Lumpur. Complementing these experiences, Changi Airport, Singapore, extends exclusive shopping, dining and travel privileges to MAP pass holders.

Three Packages, More Ways To Explore

Designed for families, travellers and those looking for new experiences, MAP offers three packages, each providing one-time admission to the attractions included in the selected package.

Package 1: Priced at RM230 for adults and RM210 for children and senior citizens, this package includes admission to all four Malaysian attractions.

Package 2: Priced at RM83 for adults and RM73 for children and senior citizens, this package combines Farm Fresh @ UPM and Sunway Lagoon Night Park.

Package 3: Priced at RM147 for adults and RM137 for children and senior citizens, this package offers admission to Aquaria KLCC and Petrosains, The Discovery Centre.

Beyond the attractions, every MAP purchase also comes with exclusive privileges at Changi Airport, including 50 Changi Rewards Points, a S$20 iShopChangi voucher, a complimentary buffet breakfast and a 25% dining S$20 iShopChangi voucher, a complimentary buffet breakfast and a 25% dining discount at Allora Ristorante & Bar, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Additionally, the first 500 customers who purchase a Malaysia Attraction Pass (MAP) package will be entitled to one Changi Premium Gift redemption voucher per Sunway Super App account. The voucher will be reflected in the account’s Rewards wallet within seven working days of purchase, subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

Discover More With The Sunway Super App

Available to both Malaysians and international travellers at the same rates, the Malaysia Attraction Pass is valid for one year from the date of purchase. Child and senior citizen rates are also available, with senior citizen eligibility applicable to those aged 60 and above, subject to proof of age and the respective attractions’ admission requirements.

Visitors can also use their accumulated Sunway Super App points towards their MAP purchases.

The packages are available exclusively through the Sunway Super App. Visitors can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and purchase their preferred package directly through the platform. Passes can be used immediately after a successful purchase, subject to the respective attractions’ operating schedules and terms and conditions.

With plans to welcome more attractions from different states across Malaysia and aspirations to explore a potential expansion into ASEAN, MAP aims to create even more opportunities for visitors to discover new destinations and experiences across the region.

Michelle Soong, General Manager of Marketing and Business Development of Sunway Theme Parks, said:

“This pass offers travellers greater convenience and flexibility in discovering new places, further expanding their experiences within Malaysia’s tourism landscape. With a one-year validity period, it also gives ASEAN travellers more opportunities to return to Malaysia and explore these attractions at their own pace. We also look forward to welcoming more Malaysian attractions into the programme in the near future.”

For more information, visit the participating attractions’ official websites:

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