Fume-Free Racing, VR Go-Karts, And Indoor Laser Tag Under One Roof

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If you are looking for a fun, all-in-one indoor hangout in the Klang Valley without sweating through your shirt or smelling like petrol afterwards, Evolt Karting Selangor in Shah Alam is worth checking out.

Weiron Tan—a Malaysian racing driver who won an FIA World Endurance Championship race—started it in January 2023 to make proper motorsport easy and approachable for regular people and families.

Instead of a cramped mall carpark or a hot outdoor track, he took a massive 50,000-square-foot warehouse near Subang Airport and built a proper 600-metre, 24-corner indoor circuit, plus a whole basement floor dedicated to virtual reality gaming.

Under its Evolt XR division, the facility operates an indoor virtual reality shooting arena billed as the largest PvP laser tag space in Selangor.

Players wear calibrated VR headsets and carry physical gun controllers as they move through a physical arena transformed into a sci-fi battlefield.

Each session runs for approximately 10 minutes and accommodates up to 20 participants split into two squads, or solo players competing against each other.

According to Evolt XR pricing schedules, the first game costs RM30 per person, dropping to RM25 for a second game and RM20 from the third game onward during the same visit.

No minimum age applies, as long as the headset fits securely.

VR Go-Kart: Mixed-Reality Track Racing

Introduced in April as Malaysia’s first virtual reality go-karting experience, XR Karting merges physical electric kart driving with digital overlays through a specialised VR headset.

Unlike stationary arcade simulators, you physically steer, accelerate, and drift across the real indoor floor while seeing dynamic, physics-bending digital worlds through your goggles—making it feel like a real-life Mario Kart game.

It can feel a little nerve-racking at first since you are driving a real machine without actually seeing the physical floor or walls around you, though built-in safety systems and lower speed caps keep everything controlled.

Designed for a gentler pace suitable for families rather than aggressive bumper-to-bumper racing, each session lasts roughly eight minutes.

Pricing starts at RM60 per session for Junior karts (minimum height 110cm) and RM70 for Max karts (minimum height 130cm), with discounted rates available for multi-session bundles.

Normal Go-Kart: 600-Metre Electric Circuit

The main attraction is a 600-metre air-conditioned indoor track with 24 corners, running zero-emission SODI RSX2 electric karts.

Made by Sodikart, a top French karting brand founded in 1981 that supplies over 1,500 tracks worldwide, these karts use lightweight lithium-ion batteries for instant acceleration without loud engine noise, petrol fumes, or heat.

Drivers get an F1-style steering wheel with a turbo boost button, a live lap-timer screen, and easily adjustable seats and pedals to fit any height.

For safety, the karts come with 360-degree wraparound bumpers, shock-absorbing noses, and a remote kill-switch that lets track marshals slow everyone down instantly if there is a crash.

Eight-minute adult sessions are split into three speed tiers.

Beginners start in Novice karts capped at 40km/h for RM70.

Clocking a lap under 48 seconds unlocks the Advance tier (up to 70km/h) for RM85, while beating 42 seconds unlocks the Pro tier (up to 90km/h) for RM100.

Two-seater tandem karts cost RM115, while kids can hop into Junior karts (RM35), Max karts (RM45), or BabyKarts for ages three to six (RM25).

Remember to wear closed-toe shoes, skip loose skirts or dresses, and wear a mandatory balaclava before hitting the track.

The Little Rules to Keep in Mind

Even though the reviews are great, a few practical rules can help you avoid getting caught off guard at the counter.

If you buy a multi-session bundle, you do not stay on the track for 24 minutes straight; you have to pull into the pits, get out, and wait in line again for your next turn.

Also, when marshals hit the remote slow-down button after a crash ahead of you, the clock keeps running—which eats into your eight minutes of track time.

Keep in mind that you can only book time slots online in advance if you have a group of six or more people, meaning solo racers and small groups have to walk in and queue—which gets quite busy on Friday nights and weekends.

Finally, if you don’t bring your own balaclava, you will need to buy one on-site for RM5 (or RM8 for a balaclava-and-gloves combo), and you will sign a standard waiver agreeing to pay for any broken kart parts if you crash recklessly.

All photos by the writer.

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