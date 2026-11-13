Weekend Sorted: SEVENTEEN Pop-Up, Tamil Cinema Cabaret & Rainforest After Dark

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The weekend is almost here, and Klang Valley is packed with things to see, do and enjoy. Round up your friends and family and choose from pop-ups, live performances, sports and plenty of laughs. Plus, two upcoming events to save the date for.

Montigo’s The Sweetest Gift Shop | 10 Nov-6 Dec (Pavilion KL), 16-22 Nov (Sunway Pyramid) | Pavilion KL & Sunway Pyramid | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Montigo’s The Sweetest Gift Shop pop-up is a cosy spot for thoughtful gifting and sweet surprises, featuring curated drinkware gift sets alongside greeting cards, candies, stickers and vouchers. The star of the season is the Jelly Joy collection, which debuts the Ace Bottle Mighty and Bubble Bottle Small, and the Jelly Bear mascot will be making a special appearance. Snap a pic at the photo wall and share it for a chance to win a complimentary Greeting Card and Sweetest Gem Sticker Pack.

READ MORE: Montigo Debuts Jelly Joy Collection At Pavilion KL & Sunway Pyramid Pop-Ups

SEVENTEEN Pop-Up In Kuala Lumpur | 13-30 Nov | Ombak KLCC | 10am-10pm | Free public event

CARATs, your next SEVENTEEN moment is here! A limited-time SEVENTEEN pop-up opens today (13 Nov) at Ombak KLCC, giving fans the chance to visit with fellow CARATs, add to their collection or simply be part of the excitement. With only a short event period, mark your calendar and plan your visit ahead of time. Here’s a peek at the available merchandise. For the latest updates, follow @wehive_official on Instagram and TikTok.

The Nasi Kandar Comedy Show | 14 Nov | Harmony Hall PJ | 8.30pm | From RM55

Craving a night of Penang-style laughs? The Nasi Kandar Comedy Show is back for its third edition, hosted by Asyraf Kamal and celebrating a decade of The Laughing Gas. Raqib, Shaq, Garu, Zoey and Yash take the stage with Penang stories and questionable life choices. Come hungry for the jokes, but note that no nasi kandar will be sold at the show.

Harmony Hall is a shoe-free venue, so leave your shoes outside or bring them in a plastic bag. The show is in English and recommended for ages 21 and above, with free seating and a casual dress code. Tickets are available on CloudJoi.

Push Series 2026 | 14 Nov & 19 Dec | Semua House | 10am-1pm | RM50 for both series

Calling all young skaters! Push Series 2026 is a two-part junior league presented by @kasutmakerz and organised by @unionskateclub, designed to build foundational skills and friendly competition while nurturing the next generation of all-terrain skateboarders. The first round is the Bowl series on 14 November, with each skater getting three 60-second runs and their best run counting.

The Street series follows on 19 December in a 3/3/2 format. Riders compete in three age categories: 9 & Below, 12 & Below and 15 & Below, with a total prize pool worth RM5,000 up for grabs across the three categories. A single RM50 entry fee covers both series. Sign up at unionskateclub.com/push2026 or register as a walk-in on event day before 11am.

Jungle Nocturne by Chien C. Lee | From 14 Nov | Darkroom Gallery, GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free entry

Pic: @@chienleephotography/IG

What happens in the Malaysian rainforest once the sun goes down? Wildlife photographer and biologist Chien C. Lee answers that in Jungle Nocturne, his fourth exhibition with GMBB since 2021. Through his lens, visitors get a rare look at the forest after dark, from glowing mushrooms and bioluminescent beetles to elusive nocturnal creatures seldom seen by the human eye. The images also highlight the richness and fragility of our threatened biodiversity.

FTAFA Fencing Challenge 2026 | 14-15 Nov | LaLaport BBCC | 10am onwards

Looking for a weekend plan with a bit of edge? Head to LaLaport BBCC for two days of fast footwork, sharp skills and spirited fencing matches, right in the Main Atrium. Whether you’re a die-hard fencing fan or just curious, it’s a fun way to cheer on young athletes live. The challenge welcomes boys and girls in Foil and Epee across the U8, U10, U12, U14 and U17 (Cadet) age groups, and it counts towards the BAKAT programme rankings for FTAFA members. For questions or registration you can DM the organisers or email hasmieftafa@gmail.com.

Pharaoh’s Horses Kuala Lumpur Atelier | 14-15 Nov | SMTH by Else, Kuala Lumpur | 12pm-8pm | Private fittings by appointment

Pic: @pharoahs.horses/IG

Pharaoh’s Horses is bringing its take on modern tailoring to Kuala Lumpur with a pop-up atelier at SMTH by Else, running until 22 November. This weekend’s Trunk Show & Private Fittings is presented with Singapore-based tailoring partners Three Buttons, with ready-to-wear and bespoke tailoring on show.

The collection pairs classic tailoring with a more relaxed, modern style, featuring fine linens, wools and carefully crafted silhouettes, and visitors can learn more about made-to-measure tailoring or book a private fitting. Coffee by Flint Roastery is served throughout. The wider pop-up runs until 22 November with a party and live music sessions.

The Failed Romances | 14-15 Nov | Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre | 3pm, 8.30pm | From RM100

Ever had your heart broken in true Tamil movie fashion? காதல் தோல்விகள் (The Failed Romances) is a bold coming-of-age cabaret inspired by Tamil cinema, mixing theatre, live music, movement and design. It turns deeply personal stories into a shared cultural experience, full of humour, memory and spectacle.

The show also takes a sharp look at the myths of masculinity, femininity, attraction and belonging shaped by decades of cinema and colonial legacy. Tickets are on CloudJoi, and the show runs about 90 minutes in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Tamil, recommended for ages 16 and above.

Plan ahead for these events

Jalan-Jalan Cari Punchline Vol 3 | 28 Nov | Mika Coffee Roaster, Selangor | 8.30pm | RM40-RM50

Looking for a laid-back way to end your Saturday? Pull up to Mika Coffee Roaster for the third round of OMKL’s Jalan-Jalan Cari Punchline, a comedy night where seasoned local comics and fresh new faces trade stories in a mix of Malay and English. Think real, relatable takes on everyday KL and Malaysia, minus the tourist-brochure polish, with plenty of laughs along the way. Grab your friends, come casual and take any seat you like, since seating is free. Tickets are on CloudJoi at RM40 for early bird, RM45 for normal and RM50 for walk-in, with additional fees applying.

Larian Amal Sunway-Rapid KL | 5 Dec | Kompleks BRT Sunway | Flag-off at 8.45pm | Ticketed event

Lace up for a good cause! Larian Amal Sunway-Rapid KL is a charity run held in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee celebration of D.Y.M.M. Sultan Selangor, bringing the community together through fitness, unity, and giving back. Pick between a 5KM or 10.8KM route, then collect your race kit at LG1 Concourse, Sunway Square on 4 December. Cross the finish line with family and friends to make some memories and take home a special finisher medal. Registration closes on 3 December 2026, so don’t take too long to decide!

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