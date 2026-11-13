The Ultimate Manchester United Dream: Malaysia Airlines Opens The Door To An Exclusive Old Trafford Experience

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Malaysia Airlines is pleased to announce an exclusive contest that brings football fans closer to the Theatre of Dreams.

Eligible customers in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand stand a chance to win return Business Class flights to London and an exclusive Manchester United Match Day experience at Old Trafford, including access to the Malaysia Airlines VIP Corporate Box and a behind -the scenes first – team training session, unlocking a money can’t buy experience that goes beyond the journey itself.

Running from 10 November until 10 December 2026 and open exclusively to customers who book directly via malaysiaairlines.com or the Malaysia Airlines mobile app, the contest offers customers the opportunity to step behind the scenes at one of the world’s most iconic football clubs while enjoying the airline’s signature Malaysian Hospitality.

Each week, one customer will win one Grand Prize and five others will receive a Consolation Prize, bringing the total to four Grand Prize winners and 20 Consolation Prize winners.

Each Grand Prize winner will receive an exclusive experience for two, including:

Two return Business Class tickets to London with Malaysia Airlines

Exclusive access to the Malaysia Airlines VIP Corporate Box at Old Trafford

A Manchester United museum and stadium tour

A behind -the -scenes first -team training experience.

Meanwhile, each Consolation Prize winner will receive an official signed Manchester United jersey, a special keepsake from one of the world’s most celebrated football clubs.

Winners will be announced weekly, with final confirmation scheduled for March 2027 following completion of the travel requirements.

To participate, customers are required to complete two steps:

Step 1: Book any flight operated by Malaysia Airlines through the official website at www.malaysiaairlines.com or the mobile app during the contest period, for travel up to 28 February 2027. Codeshare flights are not eligible.

Step 2: Complete and submit the entry form on the contest website. Each valid booking reference number (PNR) submitted earns one contest entry.

More than just an opportunity to win, customers who book directly via the Malaysia Airlines website or mobile app also enjoy added benefits such as unlimited date changes with Flex fares, easy refunds for unsuccessful visa applications, special child fares and more.

These benefits reinforce the value of booking directly with the airline.

Malaysia Airlines continues to redefine the travel experience by connecting customers to exclusive opportunities that extend far beyond the flight.

From premium travel experiences to memorable moments beyond the journey, the airline remains committed to making every journey more rewarding, rooted in the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality.

For more information and to learn more about the contest, click here.

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