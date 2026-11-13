RM1 Sea-View Karaoke? The Catch Behind Loud Speaker’s New Penang Spot

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Karaoke night just got a major upgrade. Loud Speaker Family Karaoke has officially opened its first sea-view outlet at The Waterfront Shoppes, Penang, so you can belt out your favourite hits with the ocean as your backdrop.

Grand Opening Deal #1: Two Hours of Karaoke from RM1 per Pax

To celebrate, guests can enjoy two hours of singing from just RM1 per pax. The fun doesn’t stop there: you’ll also get RM10 cash rebates and free snacks, valid until 11 December 2026.

Here’s how to grab the deal:

Follow Loud Speaker on Instagram, TikTok, and RedNote.

Like and share the designated post.

Tag two friends and add the hashtag #HorLiChniuGaoSong.

Want a shot at the lucky draw? Bring a friend! At least two people must show up at the store together and present the shared post.

Grand Opening Deal #2: Member Half-Price Offer

Treat yourself to any K singing package for only RM19++ (usual price RM38++), and you’ll instantly unlock three months of JOMK Kakee membership.

Member perks include:

Monday Specials: Enter for just RM10++ (any K singing session)

Weekday Rates: Entry from RM8++ to RM20++

Birthday Treat: Birthday stars sing for free every day before 5PM

Extras: Free K song e-tickets and exclusive member gifts

The Member Half-Price Offer is valid until 20 November. So grab your besties, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready for your next unforgettable singing session by the sea!

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