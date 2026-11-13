RM1 Sea-View Karaoke? The Catch Behind Loud Speaker’s New Penang Spot
Loud Speaker Family Karaoke opens its first sea-view branch at The Waterfront Shoppes with RM1 sessions and half-price packages—provided guests bring a friend and jump through a few social media hoops first.
Credit: Loud Speaker/FB
In Brief
- Loud Speaker's new Penang sea-view outlet offers two hours of karaoke from just RM1 per pax until 11 December 2026.
- A Member Half-Price Offer gives any K singing package for RM19++, unlocking three months of JOMK Kakee membership until 20 November.