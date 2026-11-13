Homeowner Carnival Set To Give A Hands-On Look At What Lies Beneath The Walls And Tiles

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Homeowners in Malaysia often have few places to turn for independent advice when a wall crack or a leak appears, or when they start planning a renovation. The Fix-It Lah Carnival, from 27 to 29 November 2026 at the Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, sets out to close some of that gap by giving homeowners the chance to put their questions to building specialists and industry experts in person.

The carnival is organised by Sika Malaysia, part of the Swiss building materials group Sika, which has over a century of experience in construction. It is the company’s first event for the public.

“Whether they are dealing with a leak at home or planning their first renovation, most homeowners never get to see what goes on beneath the tiles and walls,” said Sandy Lim, Marketing Manager of Sika Malaysia. “The materials underneath usually make up only about 20 per cent of the total cost of a home renovation, but everything else sits on top of them. If that layer is not put right, problems tend to show up later. We want homeowners to understand it well enough to ask the right questions from the start.”

Sika specialists will be on the carnival floor throughout the three days to answer homeowners’ questions. The floor is set out as a walk-through home, where visitors can try sealing a crack, checking for hollow tiles, tracing a hidden leak and getting to know the sealants and adhesives that hold a home together.

A lucky draw and a Kids Zone are also available for families.

The first day centres on live demonstrations of common home repairs. On 28 November, tilers compete on the mall floor in the Sika Malaysia Tiler Competition 2026, with the national winners going on to represent Malaysia at Sika’s international final.

“Tilers rarely get an audience,” Lim said. “Putting them in front of homeowners shows the skill behind a well-laid floor and gives the trade the recognition it has earned. It also helps homeowners recognise good workmanship before they hire someone for their own home.”

The final day brings five talks that follow a home’s life from purchase to everyday living. Property experts, an architect, homeowners mid-renovation and finance content creators share practical tips that visitors can take home and use.

“Every speaker on that stage has been through a renovation or has helped others get through one,” Lim said. “Homeowners learn faster from someone who has been in their shoes.”

The Fix-It Lah Carnival is open from 10am to 10pm, 27 to 29 November 2026, and admission is free. For more information, visit website.

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