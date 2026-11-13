FWD Extends Protection To More Than 250,000 Malaysians Through Affordable Coverage Solutions For The Underserved

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FWD Insurance Berhad (FWD) has extended insurance protection to more than 250,000 individuals, largely from Malaysia’s underserved and lower-income communities, through simple and affordable solutions designed to make financial protection more accessible to those who need it most.

The milestone reflects FWD’s commitment as an inclusive insurer to helping close Malaysia’s protection gap, particularly among the B40 segment, where insurance and takaful coverage remain disproportionately low despite greater exposure to financial vulnerabilities. According to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), insurance and takaful penetration among the working-age B40 segment stood at just 30.3%, compared with 50.4% for the national working population, highlighting a significant protection gap among lower-income households. BNM also noted that B40 families are especially vulnerable to financial shocks due to limited savings and lower financial resilience.

To address these challenges, FWD has focused on developing products that remove common barriers to insurance adoption, including affordability, complex application requirements and medical underwriting.

Among these solutions is Qaseh Bakti Plus, a health insurance plan that provides hospital cash and death benefits for both accidental and non-accidental causes. The plan offers guaranteed acceptance and starts from as little as RM0.17 per day, making it accessible and convenient for individuals and families seeking basic financial protection. Complementing this is Qaseh Murni, an affordable and hassle-free insurance plan that provides hospital cash benefits during hospitalisation, as well as death benefits for both accidental and non-accidental causes, helping to ease financial burdens during unexpected life events.

Mak See San, CEO FWD Insurance Berhad with the Grand Prize Winner of Qaseh Bakti Plus Microinsurance Campaign.

FWD also offers Qaseh Setia, an affordable life insurance plan that provides coverage in the event of death or total and permanent disability (TPD), along with funeral expense benefits of up to RM3,000. With premiums starting from just RM70 per year, the plan features a simple application process with no medical check-up required. Eligible customers also receive a RM50 subsidy* from FWD to purchase Qaseh Setia, helping to lower the cost of obtaining essential life protection.

Together, these solutions reflect FWD’s commitment to making protection more accessible, affordable and easier to obtain, particularly for underserved and lower-income communities that may otherwise remain unprotected.

Mak See Sen, Chief Executive Officer of FWD Insurance Berhad, said, “At FWD, we believe every Malaysian deserves access to affordable financial protection that helps them navigate life’s uncertainties with greater confidence. Reaching more than 250,000 individuals through our inclusive protection solutions is a meaningful milestone, but it is also a reminder of the work that remains to be done. Many lower-income households continue to face financial vulnerability in the event of unexpected illness, accidents or the loss of a breadwinner.

Through solutions such as Qaseh Bakti Plus, Qaseh Murni and Qaseh Setia, we are making insurance simpler, more accessible and more affordable for Malaysians who have traditionally been underserved. This is an important part of our commitment to helping close the nation’s protection gap and supporting greater financial resilience across our communities.”

As FWD continues to grow its reach across Malaysia, the company remains committed to delivering customer-led solutions that make protection easier to understand, easier to access and more relevant to the needs of everyday Malaysians.

Qaseh Bakti Plus, Qaseh Murni and Qaseh Setia are distributed exclusively through FWD’s bancassurance partner, Bank Simpanan Nasional.

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