The Ordinary Debuts Two New Lip Care Products: A Plumping Treatment And An Exfoliating Serum

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The Ordinary has launched HA + Asiaticoside Lip Treatment, a multi-active lip formulation for immediate plumping and visible age support, and PHA 5% Exfoliating Lip Serum, a gentle, chemical-based lip exfoliator that removes dead skin whilst hydrating and supporting the lip skin barrier, for smoother-looking lips.

The pursuit of “lip plumping” has dominated the lip care and cosmetic space for over a decade. From stinging, short-term formulas to viral lip plumping challenges, the category has largely been shaped by the rise of filler culture, with lip enhancement and augmentation becoming one of the most sought-after non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

In 2023, a noticeable shift emerged. Attitudes toward exaggerated volume decreased, initiating “The Great Filler Dissolve”. A 2025 WGSN Report, in collaboration with The Ordinary, saw that Google searches for ‘lip injections’ have decreased by -18% year-over-year, with searches for ‘permanent lip filler’ dropping by -12% in the same time period. However, research shows the desire for enhancement has not disappeared; it has simply evolved.

With interest in skin longevity increasing, consumers are moving away from quick fixes and opting towards a proactive, long-term investment in healthy-looking skin. The ever-growing trend of skin longevity is expected to increase +30 YoY, influencing trends across the lip care category where consumers are increasingly seeking a more natural, long-term approach. The current focus is on subtle enhancement of lip appearance—driving the rise of non-injectable hybrids that combine immediate effects with smoothing, conditioning, and rejuvenation benefits.

HA + Asiaticoside Lip Treatment

HA + Asiaticoside Lip Treatment. Pic: The Ordinary.

As part of this evolution, HA + Asiaticoside Lip Treatment, The Ordinary’s latest lip-care launch, is designed to not only deliver instant plumping, but target long-term signs of aging—improving lip definition, shape, and colour over time.

Targeted Lip Ingredients:

At the core of the formula is a multi-molecular HA complex, selected based on ingredient data specific to the biologically distinct nature of lip tissue, rather than facial skin.

Fermented hyaluronic acid helps to prevent dehydration while visibly improving lip definition and reducing the appearance of lip lines over time. Encapsulated hyaluronic acid, chosen for its high molecular weight and hydrating capacity, delivers immediate plumping hydration, with efficacy testing conducted specifically on lip skin.

Testing shows:

Visibly plumps lips to boost their natural volume immediately

Reduces the appearance of fine lip lines

Visibly enhances the natural lip line to define and improve lip shape

Visibly improves the color and texture of bare lips

Lips immediately look 93% more hydrated

The formula is further supported by a targeted blend of lip-focused ingredients. Asiaticoside works to support the skin’s natural collagen, helping to visibly reduce lip wrinkles, while goji berry extract supports skin components responsible for lip volume.

The result? A non-sticky emulsion that delivers comfortable plumping—without tingling—while enhancing lip contour for a fuller-looking shape. With continued use, it improves the overall appearance of lips, enhancing their natural colour while helping to prevent moisture loss for a smoother, softer finish.

PHA 5% Exfoliating Lip Serum

PHA 5% Exfoliating Lip Serum. Pic: The Ordinary.

The Ordinary PHA 5% Exfoliating Lip Serum brings a science-first solution to premium, tailored lip care – smoothing, plumping and hydrating one drop at a time.

Lip Skin vs Face Skin

The surface layer of your lips has only 3–5 cellular layers, compared to around 16 cellular layers on the rest of the face, making it much thinner and more delicate. A naturally thinner barrier means lips experience trans epidermal water loss faster than the face; however, as lips do not have oil glands, they’re unable to support lip skin hydration. This can make lips more prone to dryness and flaking skin.

Lip skin is thinner and more delicate than facial skin making it more vulnerable to water loss. This can leave lips dehydrated, impacting the skin’s natural exfoliation cycle and leading to a dry, flaky and textured appearance. PHA’s offer both gentle exfoliation and hydration support, gently renewing the skins surface while helping to promote it’s natural renewal, for smooth hydrated lips. Joe Basham, Senior Science Communications Manager, DECIEM

Powered by PHA’s, The Ordinary’s PHA 5% Exfoliating Lip Serum works with your lips’ molecular composition to exfoliate, hydrate, and plump. The result? Smooth, and healthy-looking lip skin – with undeniable chemistry.

Start Smoothing, without Scrubbing

Market research shows Lip Scrubs are the second most popular lip care product after lip balm. Yes – physical scrubs have, and continue to dominate, the lip exfoliation category. Unlike physical scrubs, the chemical-powered PHA serum exfoliates without friction, working within the surface to gently renew and hydrate your lips over time, for a smoother feel.

The Ordinary wants you to forget what you thought you knew about lip exfoliation and ditch the scrubs. Your lip skin deserves gentle and tailored care, and the brand’s new PHA 5% Exfoliating Lip Serum takes just this approach – no abrasion, just nourishing hydration and renewal.

This pink product uses these key ingredients to maximise the hydration and renewal of the lips:

Gluconolactone

Gluconolactone is a Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) that works to dissolve dead skin cells. Due to their larger molecular weight, this PHA is the gentle giant of acids, providing a softer approach to exfoliation and hydration for the most delicate and sensitive skin.

Alpha Hydroxy Acids

A combination of Citric Acid, Malic Acid and Tartaric Acid helps smooth.

Daucus Carota Sativa

Rich in antioxidants, this ingredient is responsible for the serum’s vivid pink hue, which disappears upon application.

PHA 5% Exfoliating Lip Serum is recommended for use two to three times per week. To use, apply a thin layer onto clean, dry lips in the PM using a clean finger and allowing to dry.

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