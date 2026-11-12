Montigo Debuts Jelly Joy Collection At Pavilion KL & Sunway Pyramid Pop-Ups
Shoppers can check out the debut of the Ace Bottle Mighty and Bubble Bottle Small, meet the Jelly Bear mascot, and redeem free holiday stickers at The Sweetest Gift Shop.
Credit: Montigo
In Brief
- Montigo's The Sweetest Gift Shop pop-up is at Pavilion KL from 10 November to 6 December and Sunway Pyramid from 16 to 22 November.
- The new Jelly Joy collection debuts at the pop-up, featuring the Ace Bottle Mighty and Bubble Bottle Small.
- Snap a pic at the photo wall and share it to win a complimentary Greeting Card and Sweetest Gem Sticker Pack.