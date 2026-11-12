Montigo Debuts Jelly Joy Collection At Pavilion KL & Sunway Pyramid Pop-Ups

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Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, and maybe a little something for yourself.

Step into Montigo’s The Sweetest Gift Shop pop-up, a cosy little destination for thoughtful gifting and sweet surprises. It’s at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from 10 November to 6 December, and at Sunway Pyramid from 16 to 22 November.

Browse curated drinkware gift sets, then add the finishing touches with greeting cards, candies, stickers and vouchers.

The star of the season is the Jelly Joy collection, which debuts the Ace Bottle Mighty and Bubble Bottle Small.

Keep an eye out for the Jelly Bear mascot, who’ll be making a special appearance.

Don’t forget to snap a pic at the photo wall. Share it and you could take home a complimentary Greeting Card and Sweetest Gem Sticker Pack.

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