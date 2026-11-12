Machines, Robots And AI: FOZ One Explores The Future Of Manufacturing

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Ever wondered how the things we use every day are actually made? Behind many of the products in our homes are manufacturing processes that have become more advanced over the years.

And with AI, robotics, and automation becoming a bigger part of the industry, manufacturers are finding new ways to make their processes smarter and more efficient.

In line with this, FOZ One recently organised an “Innovation Meets Industry” dialogue to exchange ideas and explore new possibilities in manufacturing!

So, what went down during the seminar, and what does this mean for FOZ One moving forward? Let’s take a look!

1. Getting industry experts together

There’s a lot more to manufacturing than just operating machines and putting products together. With technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and automation advancing, manufacturers have more opportunities to run their operations smarter. These were some of the topics explored at FOZ One’s recent seminar, which brought together robotics experts, academics, and industry representatives.

Among the attendees were Professor Zexiang Li, Co-Founder of DJI, Founder of XbotPark, and a tenured professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), as well as members of QKM’s senior leadership team and representatives from several local universities, industry associations, and the automation sector, including:

Multimedia University (MMU): Professor Ir. Ts. Dr. Jerry Ng Poh Kiat

Professor Ir. Ts. Dr. Jerry Ng Poh Kiat Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM): Ts. Dr. Mohd Najeb Bin Jamaludin from the Department of Control and Mechatronics Engineering

Ts. Dr. Mohd Najeb Bin Jamaludin from the Department of Control and Mechatronics Engineering University of Southampton Malaysia: Ir. Dr. Ahmad Syahrin Idris, Assistant Professor and E&E Engineering Lecturer

Ir. Dr. Ahmad Syahrin Idris, Assistant Professor and E&E Engineering Lecturer Southern College: Mr. Chan Bun Sheng, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology

Mr. Chan Bun Sheng, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology Industry representatives: FMM Branch Chairman Mr. Saw Seong Ho, MPMA Johor Branch Chairman Mr. Mike Tan, JBCCI President Dato’ Jeffrey and Dr. Yeong Che Fai, Director of DF Automation & Robotics

With experts from various backgrounds coming together, the seminar provided a space to share knowledge, discuss developments in robotics, and explore how these technologies could shape the next phase of manufacturing.

2. What does smarter manufacturing look like?

You’ve probably heard plenty about AI, automation and robotics, but how do these technologies actually come into play in manufacturing? Imagine machines taking over repetitive tasks, robots assisting with more precise processes, and AI helping make sense of information to support better decisions.

Throw in digital systems that allow different processes to work together, and you’ve got a glimpse of what smarter manufacturing can look like. FOZ One is exploring this as it continues to build on its experience as a global OEM/ODM manufacturer.

3. More machines doesn’t mean fewer people

Now, whenever automation and robotics come into the picture, some people might wonder: does this mean fewer people will be needed in the process? Not necessarily, which is an important part of FOZ One’s approach to this transformation.

While technology can take over certain repetitive processes and make operations more efficient, people are still essential to operating, managing, and working alongside these systems. The Group wants to help its existing employees pick up the skills and knowledge needed to adapt as manufacturing processes change.

A bigger picture for FOZ One

For FOZ One, being recognised as a forward-looking manufacturer that embraces new technologies could eventually help build consumer confidence in other ventures too. There’s plenty more to come as FOZ One continues exploring new technologies and finding ways to bring its manufacturing capabilities forward.

To learn more about the Group and what it does, visit FOZ One’s website.

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