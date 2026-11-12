K-Beauty Platform PIXX Opens First Malaysian Outlet, Targets 100 Across SEA

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Korean beauty platform PIXX has opened its first standalone retail store in Malaysia at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The store is at Lot 3.95.00, Level 3, Pink Zone, and is open daily from 10am to 10pm.

PIXX Malaysia’s TikTok account noted that its grand opening took place on 30 October.

The store sells skincare, cosmetics and beauty essentials from brands like Mixsoon, Rejuran, Jung Saem Mool, and more.

The post said PIXX App members get 50 per cent off, online and in-store, with free membership until 31 December.

VIP members also get a free face mask with any purchase.

Earlier Presence In Department & Collab Stores

PIXX previously opened 10 stores in 2023, in Parkson, Sogo, Outpozt, East Coast Mall, Seibu and other collab stores.

It added another store at 1 Utama in 2024.

The stores operate alongside an app-based platform linking online and offline sales.

PIXX Corporation is a Southeast Asia-focused brand consulting and distribution company. It says it has partnerships with over 20 brand owners.

Its website also claims an average revenue growth of 1,296 per cent per brand.

Exclusive Partnership with Lotus’s

On 23 June, PIXX signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lotus’s Malaysia on 23 June, Seoul Economic Daily reported.

PIXX signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lotus’s Malaysia on 23 June, Seoul Economic Daily reported.

PIXX will be the exclusive sourcing partner for Korean skincare and beauty multipacks and bundles at Lotus’s stores nationwide.

It will also source Korean brands for a beauty concept store that Lotus’s plans to open by the end of 2026.

Lotus’s Malaysia commercial director Erica Tam said the tie-up brings the first Korean beauty bundle products to Malaysia.

According to PIXX, its store count has been growing by more than 200 per cent a year, and it is aiming for 100 stores in Southeast Asia by the end of 2026.

By 2028, it wants to operate over 300 stores across eight ASEAN countries.

PIXX Malaysia is also running an 11.11 sale on Shopee and Lazada, with discounts of up to 75 per cent on selected products and other promotions.

The sale ends on Friday (13 November).

READ MORE: Check Your Skincare: KKM Bans Second Cream In Five Weeks, This Time For Mercury

READ MORE: Malaysian Founded ROSYFOXY Becomes No.1 Best Selling Serum On TikTok Singapore

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.