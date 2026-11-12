Ascott Malaysia’s Festive Staycation & Dining Guide: 7 Ways To Make The Most Of The Holiday Break

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With school holidays coming, Christmas and a long New Year weekend ahead, followed by Chinese New Year on 6 to 8 February, Ascott Malaysia has put together a festive staycation and dining guide to help Malaysians and local residents plan the season. The 32 participating Ascott properties across the country are offering stay packages with savings of up to 40%. Booking runs from now to 31 December 2026, with stays valid until 31 March 2027.

“There is a lot to love about holidaying at home,” said Wee Chee Jiuan, Country Director Sales of Ascott Malaysia. “More Malaysians are taking time out to be with the people who matter most, whether that means friends, family or loved ones. Travelling within the country also invites residents from all walks of life to discover new places, taste something delicious, catch a show, explore the arts, soak up the culture or try something adventurous.”

Maybe it is a drive up to Cameron Highlands for cool air and slow mornings. Or a weekend of shopping and catching up in Kuala Lumpur. Or a slow food trail through Penang, hunting down the best local eateries, cafes and art corners one street at a time.

Ascott Malaysia’s staycation guide is built around those moments, with a place to stay for every kind of holiday mood. From hotels and serviced residences to experience-led social living, each brand managed by Ascott has its own character, so travellers can choose the one that suits who they are travelling with. Selected properties have also prepared Christmas and New Year dining and stay offers, which are included below.

Pic: Ascott Malaysia

Here are seven ways to make the most of the Malaysian festive holiday break with Ascott Malaysia’s hotels, serviced residences and resorts:

1. The family reunion. Spacious serviced residences with kitchens and living areas keep three generations under one roof.

Oakwood Cameron Highlands: Oakwood is “home, but better”. Wake up to cool highland air in a suite with a kitchen, up to a two-bedroom family suite. The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day room package with breakfast and dinner buffet for two starts from RM648 nett. The New Year’s Eve room package with breakfast and dinner buffet is priced at RM756 nett.

Oakwood is “home, but better”. Wake up to cool highland air in a suite with a kitchen, up to a two-bedroom family suite. The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day room package with breakfast and dinner buffet for two starts from RM648 nett. The New Year’s Eve room package with breakfast and dinner buffet is priced at RM756 nett. Somerset Kuala Lumpur and Somerset Damansara Uptown Petaling Jaya: Somerset is warm, attentive and relaxed, with family-friendly themed suites for the children.

2. The school-holiday staycation. A short drive from home, with room for the children to spread out.

Somerset Medini Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru: The same relaxed Somerset warmth, with space for the family, just 10 minutes walking distance to Legoland Malaysia.

The same relaxed Somerset warmth, with space for the family, just 10 minutes walking distance to Legoland Malaysia. Bayview Hotel Melaka: Family rooms and suites with space for the children, plus an outdoor pool and a children’s pool. A Famosa, the Stadthuys and the Jonker Street Night Market are all within walking distance, so the festive break can be as much about history and street food as downtime.

Family rooms and suites with space for the children, plus an outdoor pool and a children’s pool. A Famosa, the Stadthuys and the Jonker Street Night Market are all within walking distance, so the festive break can be as much about history and street food as downtime. Citadines Prai Penang: Citadines is “for the love of cities”. This contemporary base on Penang’s mainland has two- and three-bedroom apartments for the whole family, the largest sleeping up to eight, with an outdoor pool and jacuzzi. Icon City’s dining, shopping and entertainment are a short stroll away.

Citadines is “for the love of cities”. This contemporary base on Penang’s mainland has two- and three-bedroom apartments for the whole family, the largest sleeping up to eight, with an outdoor pool and jacuzzi. Icon City’s dining, shopping and entertainment are a short stroll away. Oakwood Hotel & Residence Kuala Lumpur: Oakwood brings the comforts of home to the city. The School Holiday Family Fun stay includes poolside activities for two children and a complimentary pasta dish, from RM254, for stays from 20 November to 3 January 2027.

Pic: Ascott Malaysia

3. The festive city break. Light-ups, shopping and dinners, with a base in the heart of the city.

Ascott Star KLCC Kuala Lumpur: Ascott offers understated luxury with an artistic touch, from lobby art to art-inspired suites.

Ascott offers understated luxury with an artistic touch, from lobby art to art-inspired suites. Citadines Uplands Kuching: Citadines brings the festive buzz to Kuching. Shop for gifts and dine at The Spring Shopping Centre, directly opposite, then return to a contemporary apartment with an outdoor pool, a children’s wading area and daily continental breakfast.

Citadines brings the festive buzz to Kuching. Shop for gifts and dine at The Spring Shopping Centre, directly opposite, then return to a contemporary apartment with an outdoor pool, a children’s wading area and daily continental breakfast. Oakwood Hotel & Residence Kuala Lumpur: Festive dinners come with the stay: a Saturday Christmas buffet dinner package from 4 to 26 December, from RM305, and a New Year’s Eve candlelit dinner package with sparkling wine at RM507. For stays until 30 November, the Flame by the Pool package is priced from RM280 for one and RM364 for two, with dinner included on Saturdays.

4. The seaside and heritage weekend. Sea air in the morning, old George Town streets and long meals after.

Ascott Gurney Penang: Ascott’s polished, art-inspired style on Penang island, along the Gurney Drive waterfront, a vibrant promenade with ocean views. Celebrate Christmas at the Grand Noël buffet, with dinner on 24 December at RM268 per adult and lunch on 25 December at RM198. Pay by 15 December for 30% off, and children under six dine free.

Ascott’s polished, art-inspired style on Penang island, along the Gurney Drive waterfront, a vibrant promenade with ocean views. Celebrate Christmas at the Grand Noël buffet, with dinner on 24 December at RM268 per adult and lunch on 25 December at RM198. Pay by 15 December for 30% off, and children under six dine free. The George Penang by The Crest Collection: A 92-room luxury hotel with colonial-era architecture in George Town’s UNESCO heritage zone.

A 92-room luxury hotel with colonial-era architecture in George Town’s UNESCO heritage zone. 1926 Heritage Hotel Penang by The Unlimited Collection: This century-old landmark on Jalan Burma turns 100 this year. The Unlimited Collection is about independent charm and local culture.

Pic: Ascott Malaysia

5. The friends’ getaway. A social, design-led stay for a group that wants to spend time together.

lyf Georgetown Penang and lyf Chinatown Kuala Lumpur: lyf is experience-led social living for stay, work and play, with a community host who plans local experiences.

lyf is experience-led social living for stay, work and play, with a community host who plans local experiences. Harris Hotel & Conventions Sunshine Penang, Ayer Itam: Harris is “living in balance”: lively, thoughtful and wellness-minded, a place to relax with friends, family and colleagues.

6. The long stay. Extended stays are ideal for families, visiting relatives or a work-from-anywhere stretch.

Ascott Kuala Lumpur: Ascott’s serviced-residence living, with the space and comfort of a home for a longer festive stay, right in the heart of KL’s golden triangle.

Ascott’s serviced-residence living, with the space and comfort of a home for a longer festive stay, right in the heart of KL’s golden triangle. Citadines Connect Bertam Georgetown Penang: Chic rooms in the historic core of George Town, with a rooftop pool, skyline views and Prangin Mall a short walk away. An ideal base for discovering the charm of Penang. At The Pavilion, Toast to 2027 with a 7-course New Year’s Eve set dinner, from RM220 or RM187 when you book by 30 November.

Chic rooms in the historic core of George Town, with a rooftop pool, skyline views and Prangin Mall a short walk away. An ideal base for discovering the charm of Penang. At The Pavilion, Toast to 2027 with a 7-course New Year’s Eve set dinner, from RM220 or RM187 when you book by 30 November. Citadines Connect Georgetown Penang: A George Town base for festive gatherings at SHIN. The Countdown & Feast New Year’s Eve buffet dinner – is RM128, per adult and RM68 per child or senior, with early-bird rates from RM98 when you book by 15 November (RM108 by 12 December).

7. The gift of a stay. An experience instead of another gift, and just as ideal to give as a festive present.

Here are a few ideas to inspire your gifting:

For parents and grandparents: a slow weekend among the cool hills of Oakwood Cameron Highlands, or a night at The George Penang in George Town’s heritage zone.

a slow weekend among the cool hills of Oakwood Cameron Highlands, or a night at The George Penang in George Town’s heritage zone. For a couple: a stay at 1926 Heritage Hotel Penang in its centennial year, or a city-lights weekend at Ascott Star KLCC.

a stay at 1926 Heritage Hotel Penang in its centennial year, or a city-lights weekend at Ascott Star KLCC. For friends: a lyf stay in Georgetown or Chinatown, with local experiences planned by the lyf community host.

a lyf stay in Georgetown or Chinatown, with local experiences planned by the lyf community host. For a family: a two-bedroom apartment at Somerset Medini near Legoland, or at Citadines Uplands Kuching, with a pool and room for everyone.

a two-bedroom apartment at Somerset Medini near Legoland, or at Citadines Uplands Kuching, with a pool and room for everyone. For loved ones visiting or relocating: a longer stay at Ascott Kuala Lumpur, with the comforts of home.

Every traveller keeps a list of the holidays they dream of taking: a family gathered around one long table, a slow food trail with friends, a quiet morning above the clouds, or a longer stay in a city that begins to feel like home. The festive break is the season to turn those wishes into plans, and Malaysia answers every one of them, with misty highlands, heritage streets, food-filled cities and sea-view escapes, all within easy reach.

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