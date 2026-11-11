Mercedes-Benz Malaysia And NZ Wheels Launch Customer-Focused KL Service Centre

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Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and NZ Wheels Sdn. Bhd. today unveiled NZ Wheels KL Northeast Service Centre, the first 2S facility in the NZ Wheels network to adopt the latest Mercedes-Benz retail brand presence.

Strategically located off Jalan Genting Klang, the new service centre brings a refreshed, customer-centric approach to vehicle servicing and aftersales care in northern Kuala Lumpur.

Martin Schulz, Chief Executive Officer and President of Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia & Head of Region, Mercedes-Benz Cars Southeast Asia, said at the launch ceremony: “At Mercedes-Benz, our relationship with customers goes far beyond the vehicle itself. It is built on trust, care, and the confidence that comes from knowing we are there for them throughout their ownership journey.”

“Together with NZ Wheels, we continue to strengthen our aftersales network to bring our services and support closer to customers in northern Kuala Lumpur. As we mark 140 years of innovation, we remain committed to making every interaction with the brand a reflection of that unmistakable feeling of Welcome Home,” he added.

Martin Schulz, Chief Executive Officer and President of Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia & Head of Region, Mercedes-Benz Cars Southeast Asia (left), and SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin, Group Executive Chairman, Naza Corporation Holdings (right), officiating the launch of NZ Wheels KL Northeast Service Centre. Pic: Shahril / TRP

Also present at the launch was Mohd Rizal Jailan, Chief Executive Officer of Naza Automotive Group, who said: “The NZ Wheels KL Northeast Service Centre represents the next chapter in NZ Wheels’ long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.”

“This facility has been developed with one priority in mind – our customers. Every element has been designed to deliver a welcoming and seamless service experience. We look forward to welcoming our customers here and continuing to support them with the care and quality that Mercedes-Benz stands for,” said Rizal.

A spacious service centre to deliver an enhanced customer journey

The new service centre reflects the latest Mercedes-Benz retail brand presence, focused on delivering a seamless, digitalised, and enhanced customer journey. Representing an investment of RM3 million, the facility occupies a land area of 7,127 square metres with a built-up area of 2,540 square metres and is conveniently close to the city centre with ample on-site parking. It complements Stars@Mercedes-Benz Bangsar and offers the opportunity for future expansion as the NZ Wheels network grows.

On the ground floor, customers are welcomed into a 200 square metre lounge with exquisite furnishings, creating a comfortable setting for every visit. Alongside this, mobile consultation spaces allow service advisors to engage with customers flexibly and transparently, supported by digitally connected systems for a smooth journey from arrival to departure. A dedicated space for customer events further extends the role of the service centre beyond everyday servicing.

State-of-the-art workshop powered by AI

The 950 square metre workshop houses 7 work bays, including dedicated service bays for Top-End Vehicles (TEV), alongside two EV charging bays. Further enhancing its capabilities, an AI-powered vehicle scanner is scheduled for introduction in Q1 2027 to support more precise diagnostics and faster turnaround times. The service centre is supported by a team of 17 aftersales personnel and three support staff, all dedicated to providing attentive care at every stage of the customer’s service visit.

To date, NZ Wheels Sdn. Bhd. has invested a total of RM20 million across its network, including the latest RM3 million investment in NZ Wheels KL Northeast Service Centre. With four locations now operating in Klang, Johor Bahru, Bangsar, and KL Northeast, NZ Wheels Sdn. Bhd. is well positioned to support Mercedes-Benz customers across these areas, providing continued care and aftersales support throughout their ownership journey.

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