Malaysia’s First Egyptian Cat Cafe Hits Penang With Free Entry Deal

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Once worshipped as divine beings in ancient Egypt, cats are getting their throne back in George Town, Penang.

Kucik Kucik Cafe, Malaysia’s first Egyptian-themed cat cafe, is where the felines reign supreme. Cats are treated like royalty once more, lounging, wandering, and accepting admiration from visitors.

Decked out in golden accents and Ancient Egypt motifs, the café feels like a trip back in time.

The themed premises house more than 20 pedigree felines from specific Abyssinian, Sphynx, Devon Rex, and Oriental Shorthair lines and operate as a strictly alcohol-free, pork-free facility.

Guests can borrow Egyptian-inspired outfits and accessories to take photos with the felines, and tuck into Western fare such as pasta and glazed chicken, along with drinks.

The establishment uses a dual-entry pricing threshold, charging a base admission fee of RM38 nett, inclusive of a selected beverage, which is waived when you order any two items from the dining menu.

Kucik Kucik Café is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 8pm, and closed on Mondays.

Beyond the themed dining room layout, the venue includes a dedicated upper-floor commercial wing where selected pedigree cats are available for direct purchase by prospective owners.

Kucik Kucik Cafe

Address: Kucik Kucik Cafe, 12, 14, Lebuh Campbell, 10100 George Town, Penang.

Operating Hours:

Tuesday-Sunday: 11am-8pm

Closed on Monday.

Instagram: Kucik Kucik Cafe

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